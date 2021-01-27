Priest, prisoner, exorcist

It appears only the national Parliament can fix the constitutional crisis arising out of the 6/6 tie in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.

“If it is that the law is required to be adjusted, then we will do that because this deadlock is not easy to unravel. I am awaiting senior counsel advice as to what the law means in this situation and the PNM will follow the law,” Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley told the Express yesterday in response to questions.