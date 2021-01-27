Priest, prisoner, exorcist

Father Neil Rodriguez – who was appointed by former Archbishop Anthony Pantin as the official demon slayer of the local Roman Catholic Church - died in February 2013, at the age of 81.
How many evil spirits he evicted from the bodies of the possessed people living in jumbie-filled Trinidad and Tobago, is not publicly known.
But it was obviously too few, given the number of folks still giving away their money to the Gurus and Seers in the Classified ads, in exchange for a potion.
Anyway, the data is surely recorded and filed away somewhere. The Church keeps meticulous records.
At Rodriguez’s funeral at the St Theresa’s RC Church, Woodbrook, no mention was made of the exorcisms.
However, much was said of the value of his service – ordained in 1962, ministering for years in Paraguay (and being imprisoned for it) before returning home, and with a sibling (Sr Ann-Marie Rodriguez) devoting his life to the Church.
Fr Rodriguez took the details of these exorcisms to his grave - located at the Lapeyrouse Cemetery, Port of Spain - in the burial plot of the Holy Ghost Fathers.
The Holy Ghost Fathers, an order also known as the Spiritans, administers St Mary’s College (CIC), Fatima College, and St Anthony’s College.
But there were other curious things about Fr Rodriguez not widely known to his parishioners.
Among his belongings at the office he kept at the St Mary’s College, (a school that he also attended and taught “A” level Chemistry), were things completely unconnected to his Godly affairs - rusted “Crix” tins and oil buckets, and cardboard boxes filled with zip-locked bags, and “Three Plumes” match boxes (made from real wood).
They containing human and animal bones, rocks, and shells, all carefully labelled.
It turns out that in the records of St Mary’s College school magazine articles dating back to the mid sixties, which detailed the activity of the college’s Archaeological Society, formed in 1963 by Fr. Rodriguez. The Society was the first in the country.
The Society’s president was student Charles De Gannes, who became a State veterinarian, now in private practice.
Society members went on explorations to St Lucia, Martinique and Barbados, and conducted excavations in several parts of Trinidad and Tobago, including Mayaro, Manzanilla, Moruga, and Mt Irving, Tobago, areas originally settled by the Amerindian before the arrival of the European effectively wiped them out.
Employing the correct archaeological methods of processing and recording, the team led by Fr Rodriguez, who was known back then as the “scientist priest”, excavated hundreds of stone axes “of Arawak manufacture” during a dig in Tobago, which along with the pottery, were placed on display at the college.
It would not be long after, in an unrelated discovery, that famed University of the West Indies archaeologist Dr Peter Harris (who died May 2013) would, with the Trinidad and Tobago Historical Society, excavate what is still the oldest pre-Colombian site in the West Indies, and describe the remains of the Banwari person dating back to 7,000 years (a site located at Banwari Trace, San Francique).
Sometime over the years, the artefacts at St Mary’s College were stowed away. Some items ended up in private collections. Some were lost. And the work of the Society became a happy memory to its former members.
That is, until the death of Fr Rodriguez, when his peculiar hoard was rediscovered.
Meanwhile, on the other side of Trinidad in south coast Moruga, Eric Lewis, the then head of Roman Catholic based St Vincent Ferrer Society, received a letter from Fr Anton Dick, chairman of the Holy Ghost Fathers’ Board of Management.
Would he be interested in acquiring the items?
Lewis, also curator of the Moruga Museum (you must visit), has done extensive work at archaeological sites along the coastline of his hometown that were once Amerindian settlements.
Some of his discoveries are now on display at the museum, along with a collection of historical items that chronicle Moruga’s pre-Colombian past, and since the arrival of European who began populating the area following the 1783 Cedula of Population. Also on display is a bomb dating from WW2 that the pig farmer found in his sty and brought to Lewis.
The artefacts and the reports of Fr. Rodriguez's Society, which the Church did not want to give to someone for commercial use, are now in the possession of the Moruga Museum with the plan by Lewis to put it on display after evaluation and cataloguing.
“I feel a sense of responsibility that these items have been passed on to me. It is now my responsibility to preserve it for those coming after, and out of respect for the first peoples of these islands” said Lewis.
It is also in memory of Fr Rodriguez – prisoner, scientist, archaeologist...ghost buster.
The Vatican continues to believe in the eviction of spirits from believers. The exorcist-in-residence at this time is Father David Khan – recently of the Parish of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, San Fernando.
NOTE: Richard Charan is the author of the HisTTory Project. You can reach him at richard.charan@trinidadexpress.com