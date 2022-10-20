Questions have been raised about how the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) is spending the $17.5 million budgeted for Tobago’s inaugural Carnival next week.
“That’s the largest allocation in the history of Tobago to host a Carnival,” THA minority councillor Petal Daniel-Benoit pointed out on Tuesday.
“There are no competitions, no juniors involved so you don’t have junior parade of the bands, junior king and queen of the bands, you don’t have junior extravaganza, you don’t have no kings and queens, you have no competitions,” she added.
Daniel-Benoit was speaking during the Minority Council’s minority report, carried live on Tobago Updates Facebook page on Tuesday night.
“Where is the money going?” chimed in Government Senator Laurence Hislop.
Hislop, a Tobagonian, pondered whether Tobago would benefit from the $17.5 million spend.
“And the other question that we should also ask is what is the procurement process for this $17.5 million. I have been looking on social media and on the platforms. I know in the past for carnivals you would see releases out there asking for requests for service providers. Carnival is scheduled for next week and I have not yet seen that. And there’s a budget that came out (on Monday), after asking for how many months, of $17.5 million,” Daniel-Benoit interjected.
The Express tried to reach THA Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris yesterday for an expenditure breakdown but she did not respond to calls or messages.
At a news conference on Monday, Burris said the THA hoped to spend less than the budgeted $17.5 million for the inaugural Carnival on October 28-30, as there were several sponsors on board.
“So our spend is really largely targeted towards marketing…,” she said.
She said the THA will be supporting several stakeholder events for Carnival, including Pan Trinbago’s “Pan on D’ Waterfront” event this Saturday and its “Pan and Powder Activation” on Carnival Friday night (October 28).
“We have TUCO (Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation) doing their all-inclusive Tobago lime. TUCO has also come on board with respect to managing, along with the Tobago Festivals Commission, our Tobago Calypso Monarch competition,” Burris said.
She said the THA is also financially assisting mas bands and cultural groups.
No strategic planning
The THA’s Carnival budget also did not sit well with THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris.
In a Facebook video on Monday night, he said the marketing of the event had been “poor, atrocious and a total failure”.
“It has been all over the place. No kind of strategic planning in terms of marketing our Carnival. This Carnival has a natural demand because you have Trinidadians...we are right next to Trinidad and they will come. So the Carnival will be successful,” Morris said.
“But this administration has made an absolute mess of this Carnival. We could have done so much more had we had people who understood what was required,” he added.
“There are people right now who don’t even know Tobago is having a Carnival. Since it had the CPL (Caribbean Premier League), I told them they could have gone down to Trinidad and they could have marketed the Carnival and collaborated with the CPL and that would have been streamed all over the world. But for some reason they don’t want nothing to do with Trinidad,” stated Morris.
He said he was able to witness Miami carnival and for the week-long festivities, the THA “had not one representative in Miami”, yet Burris on Monday spoke about there being direct flights out of Miami for Tobago Carnival.
“There was nobody to promote the Tobago Carnival. Not one jersey, not one paraphernalia, nothing. Not one word about Tobago Carnival,” he said.
He said if the inaugural Carnival did not meet the expectations of people who patronise it, “then crapaud smoke we pipe”.
“Because the $17.5 million will be going up in flames all for naught,” Morris said.