Over 70 people, including children, were detained at a nightclub in One Woodbrook Place this morning.
They were detained in connection to alleged breaches of the Public Health Ordinance, as it pertains to operating a facility in contravention of the listed regulations.
At about midnight, police received intelligence that an event was ‘in full swing’.
When officers arrived at the scene, they observed a large gathering of persons who were not socially distancing, nor wearing masks as prescribed under the Ordinance.
As a result, the group was detained.
Th operation was led by officers of the Western Division led by Snr Supt Thompson and ASP Henry, with assistance from the Special Operations Response Team.