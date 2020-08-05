RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
An increase in the number of COVID-19 infections is to be expected in the next few days.
A suspended police officer has been arrested in connection with the rape and attempted murde…
Did the People’s National Movement (PNM) select the wrong candidate for the marginal constit…
The Tunapuna police station is currently closed and in the process of being sanitized after …
United National Congress (UNC) political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar will not be stepping down in the face of several calls for her to do so.
According to UNC public relations officer and newly elected Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes, all 18 elected UNC MPs have “full confidence” in Persad-Bissessar and as of now she remains their leader.
THE United National Congress is trying to “Guyana-ise” the Trinidad and Tobago general election.
“But Trinidad and Tobago is not Guyana.”
So said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley as he responded yesterday to news that the UNC was seeking a recount in five constituencies and that its lawyers were compiling a list of irregularities which the party said occurred during the polling process.