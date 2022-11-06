Colm Imbert’s recent announcement of increased energy revenues does little to help the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago. This is because that revenue was not used as the minister announced in last year’s budget.
In fact, Minister Imbert has a long list of broken budget promises beginning from the first day he was appointed.
As Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar pointed out in this year’s Budget Response, “With great gusto and bravado, the minister last year announced the introduction of the cash utility card designed to assist the most vulnerable in our society to offset the cost of utilities.”
They abandoned that.
Mrs Persad-Bissessar continued the list further: “Before we look at these new promises that will never materialise, I want us to remember that this is the eighth budget by this minister. He has presented six budgets before this, with no shortages of promises included in them as well.
“In 2016 they promised to remove all traffic lights from Arima to Port of Spain. He also promised, ‘...to construct ring roads and implement other traffic solutions in built-up areas such as Chaguanas, and Sangre Grande in Trinidad and Scarborough in Tobago...’
“And then he even promised the Toco Port since that first budget. I think he may have lost that copy because he clearly forgot.
“Then again in 2016 and in 2017, you promised this same Moruga port that you are promising again this year. You promised the Toco port again after first promising it in 2016. Nothing has happened to date. You will never deliver on anything because that is just the nature of the PNM.
“He again promised the completion of the Solomon Hochoy Highway. I must remind you that it took the UNC government to start that extension after decades of being promised by you all. And this extension was poised to primarily benefit two PNM stronghold constituencies of Point Fortin and La Brea, but they decided to spite their supporters in halting the work in 2015.”
If revenues are high, or revenues are low, the PNM simply never delivers what they say they will.
We need to return to a government that delivers—that of Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the UNC.
Nicholas Kanhai