Colm Imbert’s recent announcement of increased energy revenues does little to help the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago. This is because that revenue was not used as the minister announced in last year’s budget.

In fact, Minister Imbert has a long list of broken budget promises beginning from the first day he was appointed.

As Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar pointed out in this year’s Budget Response, “With great gusto and bravado, the minister last year announced the introduction of the cash utility card designed to assist the most vulnerable in our society to offset the cost of utilities.”

They abandoned that.

Mrs Persad-Bissessar continued the list further: “Before we look at these new promises that will never materialise, I want us to remember that this is the eighth budget by this minister. He has presented six budgets before this, with no shortages of promises included in them as well.

“In 2016 they promised to remove all traffic lights from Arima to Port of Spain. He also promised, ‘...to construct ring roads and implement other traffic solutions in built-up areas such as Chaguanas, and Sangre Grande in Trinidad and Scarborough in Tobago...’

“And then he even promised the Toco Port since that first budget. I think he may have lost that copy because he clearly forgot.

“Then again in 2016 and in 2017, you promised this same Moruga port that you are promising again this year. You promised the Toco port again after first promising it in 2016. Nothing has happened to date. You will never deliver on anything because that is just the nature of the PNM.

“He again promised the completion of the Solomon Hochoy Highway. I must remind you that it took the UNC government to start that extension after decades of being promised by you all. And this extension was poised to primarily benefit two PNM stronghold constituencies of Point Fortin and La Brea, but they decided to spite their supporters in halting the work in 2015.”

If revenues are high, or revenues are low, the PNM simply never delivers what they say they will.

We need to return to a government that delivers—that of Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the UNC.

Nicholas Kanhai

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CARNIVAL COME BACK

CARNIVAL COME BACK

COME February next year Trinidad and Tobago will present the “Mother of all Carnivals”.

So declared National Carnival Commission (NCC) Chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters during the launch of Carnival 2023 last evening at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Peters said, “The Mother of all Carnivals” will feature several new innovations to the Carnival Schedule including a Park and Ride service to and from the Queen’s Park Savannah, electronic ticket sales, free Wi-Fi Internet service and the addition of a Dimanche Gras after-party.

Crime rate explodes in La Romaine

Crime rate explodes in La Romaine

AFTER an evening out last Wednesday, a middle-aged businesswoman drove her car into the street of her residence in Bel Air, La Romaine, and parked on the road outside her house.

She was just footsteps away from her front gate and her door, when a man emerged from the darkness and pointed a firearm at her.

The next few minutes were filled with fear for the woman who was just trying to get into her home.

‘Nunez-Tesheira has done nothing for the party’

‘Nunez-Tesheira has done nothing for the party’

HOUSING Minister Camille Robinson-Regis has batted for her political leader, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, saying his opponent in the party’s upcoming internal elections, Karen Nunez-Tesheira, has “done nothing” for the People’s National Movement (PNM) since leaving office.

‘T&T gone mad pursuing pleasure’

‘T&T gone mad pursuing pleasure’

“Since Covid, the country has gone mad with skimpy-­dressing parties like ‘Jam ­Naked’. We are now hyper-sexualised and believe we will find happiness through hedonism, maximising plea­sure.”

So said Archbishop Jason Gordon, who expressed concern that Trinidad and Tobago has drifted into perilously difficult waters.

‘Taken by surprise’

‘Taken by surprise’

United National Congress (UNC) local government representatives have been “taken by surprise” by the announcement of a partial proclamation of the Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Bill 2020.

This is according to chairman of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation Allen Sammy who said UNC councillors and aldermen have been kept in the dark about the whole process.

PM gets Covid for 3rd time

PM gets Covid for 3rd time

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has contracted Covid-19 for a third time.

A Facebook post by the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday stated Rowley had tested positive after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

The OPM said he will remain in isolation for 14 days in keeping with the current Covid-19 protocols.

On October 19, the Prime Minister attended World Food Day observances in Tobago, and when asked by reporters on whether he will remain on the island for Carnival celebrations he said he would have been absent from the festivities, but wished the Tobago Carnival a safe one.

Recommended for you