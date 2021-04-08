Christopher Richards Jr maintained his dominance over his rivals to clinch the Boys 16-18 title as the curtain fell on the Republic Bank Junior Golf Open, at Millennium Lakes Golf and Country Club in Trincity, yesterday.
Richards tallied 219, having shot a 74 on the final day yesterday, to clinch the top spot, with Jean-Marc Chevrotiere finishing second with a total score of 228.
Richards shot 73 on the opening day on Tuesday and went one better on Wednesday with a score of 72.
Chevrotiere shot 75 and 74 on the first two days of the tournament before finishing with a score of 79.
In other results, Ethan Hill also led all the way to top the Boys 14-15 category having tallied 230 over the three days. He came in ahead of Aiden Ali, who ended with 241 to clinch second place. Hill led from day one with his score of 80 and maintained his place on top after going two strokes better on day two, shooting 78. He saved his best for the final day, coming in with a score of 72.
Meanwhile, Ali shot 85 on day one and improved by nine strokes on day two before finishing with a final day round of 80.
In the Girls 11-13 category, Faatimah Emamaalie finished in first place with a total of 285 while Elise La Borde was second with a tally of 317.
Emamaalie shot 95 and 93 on days one and two respectively before closing off the tournament with a score of 97 while La Borde, who was the only other competitor in the category, shot rounds of 107, 106 and 104.
Meanwhile in the Boys equivalent, Isaiah Rowley, who was the only participant, shot identical scores of 93 on the first two days before ending with a round of 91.