If you are fearful of being robbed then you have every reason to be, as there have been over 2,000 reports of robberies and larcenies in the first seven months of 2023.
Police said this is taking place throughout the country, which comprises ten policing divisions all headed by Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher.
Between January 1 and July 31 at least 1,282 robberies were reported, there were 740 reports of burglaries and break-ins, 521 of larceny of motor vehicles, and 56 of larceny at dwelling houses.
Many of these robberies involve incidents in which individuals force their way into citizens’ homes, restrain them, and steal their cash and valuables.
While this type of crime has been deemed as “home invasions” in the public sphere recently, police say there is no official category for crimes under that heading in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
Police also noted that up to August 2 this year, 110 persons have been arrested and charged in connection with several of these reports of home invasions/robberies.
Despite these apparent high numbers, however, police officers have pointed out that 2023’s figures, with respect to these categories, are lower when compared to 2022.
For the same period in 2022, there were 1,060 reports of general larceny, 929 of burglaries and break-ins, 527 of larceny of motor vehicles, and 70 of larceny at dwelling houses.
However, despite this statistical drop in the number of reported robberies, there still exists a feeling in the public domain that crime is out of control and that there has been an increase in reports of home invasions and armed robberies.
As recently as August, the TTPS issued a release indicating that serious crimes were down, without giving the numbers of reported incidents.
The prevalence of the belief crime is running rampant in this country centring on the easy access to information citizens have is one view on the issue.
Criminologist Daurius Figueira explained that this can be linked to the high number of murders and shootings that this country reports.
“It doesn’t matter what the actual statistics is, and how well the TTPS will be doing. As far as the public is concerned the only real barometer for crime in this country is the reports of shootings and killings. And as long as that number remains high, the prevalence of information on other incidents will compound the seriousness of the issue in their minds. If you go out on the streets now and take a poll, I am sure citizens will say they feel far more unsafe right now than they ever had in the past. But if you look at it statistically, they are safer now than they were last year.
“This is because the issue of murders and killings is linked to the reports of home invasions and robberies in their heads. And this is compounded by people having easy access to information on their phones. Something happens in Carenage, people in Manzanilla know all the details within minutes. So the very same technology that links us has also exacerbated our fear of crime, without any basis in reality or numbers,” Figueira said.
Deviant behaviour
Figueira said people would turn to a life of crime or “deviant behaviour” due to the circumstances they experience in life.
“It’s not as simple as crime is bad. There exist situations where persons may think that they have no other choice due to the economic situation they are in. They will feel like they have no other choice but to steal to meet their basic needs. It’s a sense of desperation, because they don’t have a job, or a source of income, and yet they still have to feed themselves and their families. They still have children to provide for and keep a roof over their heads.
“In other situations, persons are forced into a life of crime, almost like peer pressure if you will, due to simply the area they were raised. You will have communities where you have to join a gang or else face their wrath or risk being a target yourself. And from there, it becomes a matter of turf and increasing territory. And of course, you will have persons who engage in deviant behaviour simply because of their own challenges in childhood that would have shaped their mindset and they actively want to engage in such activities,” Figueira said.
Economic
deprivation
Criminologist Dr Randy Seepersad expressed similar views.
“Usually robberies and things like home invasions or property crimes are linked to things such as economic deprivation. Things such as joblessness, under-employment rates, unemployment rates and so on, coupled with a social climate and a national security climate create a justification, if you will, for persons to seek out deviant behaviour.
And when you look at the fact that the criminal justice system appears to be weak, as there is a low clearance rate or solvency rate for crimes committed, then it can appear that a good message is being sent out to criminal elements that if you commit a crime there is a good chance you won’t be caught.
“And then on the flip side, with techniques of neutralisation, you will see that there is a social climate that persons may feel justified when committing illegal acts in the country, as to them they are already seeing it on an almost daily basis. Things like nepotism in the job market, corruption in law enforcement agencies, corruption in politics, and all kinds of things, happen, and publicly. Yet for the most part, without consequences.
“So, this fuels people to believe that their actions cannot be any worse than what’s already happening, and may even be fair. They will ask—if everyone is doing it, why not me? Why can’t I jump on the bandwagon? And this will only lead to more crime,” Seepersad added.
He also noted intelligence agencies had been recently looking at young persons in the community who were born between the 1990s and the mid-2000s, as data had shown over the last few years they were the ones committing the highest percentage of serious crimes, as well as having the biggest jumps in terms of being victims of crimes.
He said this could possibly be due to a combination of factors, including the exposure to violence via social media, and the negative influences of certain aspects of culture.
“Gen-Z will hold a generational view that will be different to the other generations prior. They do not necessarily hold the same standards. This can be due to the desensitisation that they have to violence and their exposure to it.
“This is because on everyone’s phones, every day, there will be videos and pictures of robberies, shootings and murders. There is an access there to violence that they cannot avoid, that they cannot escape. So they become desensitised to it. And when the concept of committing a robbery comes up, they are more likely to consider it than other generations.
“Furthermore, there are cultural things to consider. People don’t like to believe the influence that things such as music will have on the conscience of younger persons. It’s an argument that has been going on for years. But there is some merit to it. And when you look at things such as zesser culture and Trinibad music where it’s, for the most part, negative as they portray an almost celebration of the extravagance of violence, which has a certain appeal to especially that younger generation which is so tech-savvy and connected to the Internet,” Seepersad said.