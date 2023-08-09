A Concordia, Tobago, man is seeking answers from the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) after his 66-year-old mother walked into the Scarborough General Hospital on July 24 to receive routine treatment for a foot pain, but died about an hour later.
Damian Mills broke down in tears yesterday as he spoke about his mother, Claudine Mills.
Mills said he left his mother and his daughter at the Scarborough General Hospital after the woman visited the hospital for foot pains caused by a bone spur.
But not long after her son received an emergency call that all was not well.
“Within about 20 minutes, my daughter called me crying inconsolably. I asked what happened, she could not speak so another patient who was seeking medical attention took the phone and told me ‘daddy, come to the hospital your daughter needs support’,” Mills said.
Mills rushed to the Scarborough General Hospital where he received the tragic news.
“When I got here I saw my daughter standing outside of the casualty department crying, standing on her own, so I walked and I hugged my child and ask what happened. She said they gave my mummy an injection and she collapsed. They have her in the resuscitation. She came to see about her foot, a bone spur she normally comes to see about. So immediately I said let me go and show me where mummy is. When I went in, a nurse came and stopped me. She told me you can’t go in the room now the doctors trying to resuscitate your mom...” Mills said.
He recalled what his daughter had observed earlier.
“A nurse came and said Ms Mills come, so mummy got up and they went with the nurse, the nurse gave her two bits of medication, something to drink and an injection on her buttocks and they went back. From the time they sat down my mother started telling my daughter that area where they gave me the injection burning more than normal and after that she started feeling dizzy and then collapsed,” Mills said.
A short while later, he said two doctors came and said “they tried to resuscitate my mom but she did not make it”.
Claudine Mills’ medical certificate of cause of death on July 25 states she suffered a myocardial infarction, had congestive heart failure, gastric haemorrhage and suffered from hypertension.
But her son wants answers about what was administered to her just before she died.
Since his mother’s death he said he has been getting the run-around to get a toxicology report for her.
After several delays and still unable to speak with the doctor who advised the injection be administered to his mother, he is now in possession of the certificate of cause of death but has not gotten the toxicology report.
Now the grieving son says he has been told by hospital officials the police will be contacted about the matter.
“I lost it because how do you go from dropping your mother well, to two doctors standing in front of you saying your mother did not make it? Now her file is ready, they were supposed to call me since yesterday but nobody called. The file is ready but the pathologist’s report is not ready because of the toxicology report. I asked if I could get the toxicology report (but they said they) can’t give me the toxicology report because it has to go to the police. I asked how the police come here, I can’t remember making a report, I don’t remember there being any investigation surrounding the death of my mother,” Mills said.
Contacted for comment yesterday, the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) said it was aware of the matter and was awaiting a final pathology report.