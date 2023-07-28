Enough is enough.”
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said he is considering going to the Parliament and saying these words, in a bid to request that the Government stop spending money as it relates to the Clico enquiry.
Speaking on the TV6 Morning Edition programme yesterday, Rowley disclosed this in response to questions about $15 million being spent so far by the Prime Minister’s Office on the commission of enquiry (CoE) into the Paria diving tragedy.
The Prime Minister said CoEs are expensive as he revealed that with respect to the commission of enquiry into Clico, he was confronted with a chief executive officer for an accounting firm who came to him to ask about a $45 million bill that had to be paid.
Rowley said when he asked what work the company did to warrant this payment, he was told, “We have read 30 million pages of Clico documents.”
He continued: “And when I looked at it the last time I saw it, it was over $100 million was paid to that company or something like that for reading pages.”
“Now, the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) wrote me saying to me, as head of the Government, that if the Government doesn’t pay that bill that would be tantamount to the Government stopping the enquiry where criminal charges are imminent,” he said.
Rowley said the Government will have to take a decision.
“I can tell you now I am considering going to the Parliament on this matter and saying to the Parliament ‘enough is enough’; let us just stop spending money on this because if after all these years we are nowhere near to some kind of conclusion on the matter,” he said.
“We did that with the Seemungal enquiry on the stadium (for the November 19, 1989, World Cup qualifier), another Jack Warner issue, we had to stop it because it was going nowhere, it was costing money.
“I am not seeing an end to the taxpayer paying money on the Clico enquiry because it’s ridiculous that you could be paying these tens and hundreds of millions of dollars,” said Rowley.
He noted with the Enron scandal in the United States, people were in prison in months.
Enron was an energy trading and utility company where its executives perpetrated one of the biggest accounting frauds by falsely inflating the company’s revenues.
“In Trinidad and Tobago, for decades have an enquiry going on and spending money enriching people with no end in sight. Well, the Government will have to take a decision,” he said.
The Sunday Express reported that $15 million has so far been spent by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) on the CoE into the tragic deaths of four divers.
On February 25, 2022, five LMCS divers were conducting maintenance works on a pipeline owned by Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd when tragedy struck and four of them died.
In response to a Freedom of Information request, the OPM said a total of $14,538,511.40 in bills has so far been accumulated for the CoE.
Of that figure, more than $10 million in legal fees were accrued, the lion’s share going to CoE chairman Jerome Lynch, KC ($3.4 million), Senior Counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj ($3.2 million) and junior counsel ($2.2 million).
Rowley said yesterday that CoEs are not cheap, and the Government appointed a CoE because of the call for it and the politicising of the entire tragedy.
He said the Government’s first response was to have a group of technical experts identify what happened and the immediate reaction was there would be a “cover-up”.
“Had we gone that route, we would have gotten a conclusion a long time ago. I don’t know that we would even be better off with the findings of the commission of enquiry if a technical team had made those same findings,” he said.
Background
In 2010, former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar ordered a CoE into the collapse of Clico and the Hindu Credit Union (HCU).
In 2011, Sir Anthony Colman, a British arbitrator and judge, now deceased, was appointed as the lone commissioner.
In June 2016, the Colman report into the failure of the CL Financial Group was submitted to the president. The report was submitted to the DPP.
In 2019, then attorney general Faris Al-Rawi told the Parliament this CoE had cost an estimated half a billion dollars.