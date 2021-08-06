Ryan D’Abreau started cycling at the tender age of 8 and began competitive cycling in the Under 11 age group.
Ryan always had a passion for cycling, and in fact, it seems like something natural for him.
During his growing experience, he became national champion in the Under 11, Under 13, Tinymites and Juvenile categories, making his club Arima Wheelers and his coaches, Fitzroy Daniel, Samuel Seyjagat and Jeremy Seyjagat very proud.
Ryan is now 17 and in the Junior category. He enjoys training with his teammates, and helps the younger members with basic bike repairs and words of encouragement.
Ryan attended Arouca Government Primary School and Arima North Secondary. He achieved 7 CXC passes and always has high praise for Ms Arianne Dabreau, who encouraged him all the way.
Ryan’s week is packed with gym, training and school activities. He is currently a full-time student at MIC pursuing Mechanical Engineering. Fortunately, he keeps proving that he can do an excellent job of balancing his incredibly hectic schedule.
Ryan’s hard work has certainly paid off as he has now reached a new height in his cycling trajectory. He has been selected to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the September 1-5 Junior World Track Cycling Championships in Cairo, Egypt.
Additionally, he was selected on a team of six – including his Arima Wheelers clubmate and training partner Devante Laurence – to represent T&T at the Junior Pan American Championships in Mexico. The meet, however, has been postponed indefinitely because of Covid-19.
Ryan pledges to do his absolute best when on national duty as it remains his wish to medal and make his country shine globally at any opportunity.
Ryan expresses his gratitude to cyclists past and present such as Jodi Goodridge, Denise Francis, Aziza Browne, Shaquille Henry, Sei Daniel, Tirik Primus and D’Angelo Harris, to name a few, for always believing in him and encouraging him.
Ryan’s role models are his Arima Wheelers teammate Kwesi Browne and other cyclists, Njisane Phillip and Nicholas Paul. He is keen to follow in their footsteps. Kwesi and Njisane in particular have never held back at encouraging him, and today he is grateful and continues to look towards them for continued support.
Ryan also thanks his gym coach, Ricardo Parks who believes in him. He is also very grateful for the opportunity to train at the Elite gym under the care of Antonia Burton.
And last but definitely not least, Ryan expresses his never-ending thanks to his parents, grandparents, and his many family members and friends who have not just encouraged him but supported him as well.