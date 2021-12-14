With Christmas fast approaching, activity within the city of San Fernando has increased, along with illegal street vending on High Street.
San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello said while an agreement was reached last year among the street vendors to sell along the busy thoroughfare in San Fernando, several vendors broke the rules and were removed yesterday.
Regrello said: “Our observation over the past two days is that vendors are extending beyond the boundaries they have been issued. There are a lot of them that do not have a permit. Vendors registered last year have a permit to do their vending periodically with a renewal period. This morning, there are vendors without permits.”
Regrello said if there aren’t rules and regulations in place for street vending, it can result in chaos.
“Those who have been vending regularly would be given priority. We just want to make sure it is regulated and controlled. We know street vending is illegal, but we are sensitive to the times and the challenges people are faced with. We are prepared to bend the rules somewhat, but we cannot go overboard. Some people are store owners, paying taxes and creating employment, and they should be protected too. Also, the free passageway where pedestrians must pass should not be blocked or impeded. Some vendors along High Street in San Fernando had to be removed because they did not have any permits,” he said.
According to Regrello, there are approximately 83 registered vendors. They are given permits to sell periodically along High Street.
“The vendors pay a very small fee. The permits are between three to six months, depending on how long they have been selling. Because it is illegal, it cannot be extended over a long period. Street vending is a challenging situation, and the pandemic has not helped the cause - and until we can find a proper and sustainable solution, the vendors will get three months’ vending period,” he said.