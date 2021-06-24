A security guard accidentally shot himself when he adjusted his holster with the loaded service revolver on Tuesday.
The bullet was found in a sock of the estate constable, a police report said.
The report said that around 2.20 p.m. the Amalgamated Security Services officer was armed with his service revolver loaded with ten rounds of .38 special ammunitions was on duty at the Mayaro Sporting Complex when he attempted to adjust his holster.
He heard an explosion then felt a burning sensation on his lower right leg.
The officer was taken to the Mayaro District Hospital where he was treated and discharged.
The report said that the doctors treated the gunshot wound to right lower leg, and the bullet found inside the sock.
PC Boodoosingh and party of the Mayaro Police Station visited the scene conducted enquiries.
The officers took possession of the revolver and nine rounds of .38 special ammunition, together with a projectile and a spent shell.
PC Boodoosingh is continuing investigations.