The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is seeking the urgent assistance

of the public in locating 15-year-old SELINA JORDAN.

SELINA, of Blanchisseuse Road, Arima, was last seen leaving her home

around 11.30 am on Saturday 6th February, 2021, and was reported

missing on Monday 8th February, 2021.

SELINA is of East Indian decent, brown in complexion, medium build,

approximately 150lbs, with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a

red jersey and grey pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of SELINA JORDAN is

asked to contact the Arima Police at 667-3563, CRIME STOPPERS at

800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or share information via

the TTPS App.

