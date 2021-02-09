The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is seeking the urgent assistance
of the public in locating 15-year-old SELINA JORDAN.
SELINA, of Blanchisseuse Road, Arima, was last seen leaving her home
around 11.30 am on Saturday 6th February, 2021, and was reported
missing on Monday 8th February, 2021.
SELINA is of East Indian decent, brown in complexion, medium build,
approximately 150lbs, with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a
red jersey and grey pants.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of SELINA JORDAN is
asked to contact the Arima Police at 667-3563, CRIME STOPPERS at
800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or share information via
the TTPS App.