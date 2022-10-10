The final night of Ramleela celebrations at Cedar Hill, Princes Town, was interrupted on Sunday night, when a mentally unstable man attacked one of the characters.
The incident occurred as the player, portraying Meghnath (son of the evil king Ravana), emerged on the field during the final moments of the 10-night street play.
In a video recording the attack, the player was dancing in the field when a man carrying a piece of wood walked in and struck him across the face. The player fell to the ground, bringing the celebration to a halt.
The suspect was detained by police.
Cedar Hill Ramleela Committee secretary, Alvin Saltan, said members did not want to identify the injured man, who had been involved in the Cedar Hill Ramleela celebration for decades.
“His entire family is involved in the celebration and we would prefer to keep his name out. The play was going on when a man who is known to be mentally unstable walked in and hit him with an object,” he said.
Saltan said, however, the show resumed and spectators witnessed the ending which culminated with the burning of the effigy.
“The injured player was taken to a private facility by ambulance where he was treated. But before he left he asked that the play continues. He asked that his son take on his role so that it would be completed,” he said.
Saltan said the injured man was recovering at home.
The Cedar Hill Ramleela has returned this year, after two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event had attracted hundreds of spectators from across the country.