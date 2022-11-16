ONE man was killed and two injured following a shooting in San Juan yesterday.
Police said that around 4 p.m., a group of men were liming at Panberi Panyard, located off Santa Cruz Old Road, San Juan, when another group of men armed with guns crept out of the bushes behind the panyard.
The men then opened fire on the group, hitting three of the men. One man succumbed to his injuries at the scene while the other two were taken to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mount Hope by their friends. The deceased was identified only as “Turtle” up to last night. Region One Homicide Bureau officers are continuing investigations.