This story has been updated at 8.30am on September 8.
LAST Wednesday, September 1, the commentary in this space, which was headlined “Who controls Barita Finance?” reported on an ongoing inquiry by this newspaper that uncovered the fact that two companies, Barita Finance Ltd and 294 Inc, were incorporated in St Lucia under that island’s International Business Companies Act as offshore companies, on the same day, November 29, 2018, by the same registered agent, Hewanorra Corporate Services Ltd, with the incorporation numbers 2018-00544 and 2018-00540.
That commentary asked two questions:
• What is the statistical probability that Barita Finance and 294 Inc could be incorporated on the same island, under the same legislation, using the same registered agent and on the same day in November 2018 and NOT be even remotely or equitably/beneficially related?
• And what is the probability that a company that is completely unrelated to Barita Investments could assume the Barita name in November 2018, when the original Barita has been in operation since 1977, when it was founded by the iconic stockbroker Rita Humphries-Lewin?
That comment in a T&T business magazine triggered two responses from Cornerstone Financial Holdings, the 75-per cent shareholder and parent of Barita Investments Ltd (BIL).
In the first, last Thursday, Jason Chambers, Cornerstone Financial’s chief investment officer, responded directly to the questions and points in my commentary in a Q&A issued to the two Jamaican newspapers, the Gleaner and the Observer.
In explaining the relationship between Barita Investments Ltd, Barita Finance Ltd, 294 Inc, Cornerstone United Holdings Jamaica Ltd and Cornerstone Financial Holdings Ltd, Mr Chambers wrote:
“Barita Finance Ltd is a special purpose vehicle whose shareholdings and directorship are totally independent of and external to Barita Investments Limited, the Cornerstone entities, and any of its directors.
“Barita Investments Ltd is the investment manager of Barita Finance Ltd and acts as fiscal agent as it relates to debt issuances by Barita Finance. This represents the narrow and sole nature of the relationship between Barita Finance, Barita Investments, the Cornerstone Group, and any of its management, shareholders, directors and their connected parties, including the companies they own.
“Functionally, Barita Finance is a vehicle used to provide investors of Barita Investments with exposure to various marketable securities which form part of the suite of off book investment structured products offered to the market.”
“It is a quite common feature for investment banks in Jamaica, the Caribbean, and in fact the world, to provide structured financing solutions to their clients via the use of off-book special purpose vehicles totally unrelated to the investment banks themselves.”
Cornerstone also responded to this question: Can you provide information on the shareholding and management of Barita Finance and 294 Inc?
Chambers said: “Barita Investments Ltd is the investment manager for Barita Finance. The shareholders and directors of Barita Investments and Cornerstone are separate and independent from shareholders and directors of Barita Finance thereby making Barita Finance unrelated to Barita Investments and its affiliates.”
In these written responses to questions, Cornerstone is making the point that Barita Investments Ltd is the investment manager and fiscal agent of Barita Finance and that the ownership and directors of Barita Finance are NOT connected to Barita Investments Ltd, the Cornerstone entities, and any of its directors.
The question then becomes what is the investment management relationship between Barita Investments and Barita Finance? Is it a discretionary or a non-discretionary arrangement.
If it is a discretionary arrangement, that means that Barita Finance has given Barita Investments the authority to make decisions about the buying and selling of investments on behalf of Barita Finance.
If Barita Investments has discretionary control over Barita Finance, the statement by Cornerstone’s Jason Chambers that its shareholdings and directorship are totally independent of and external to Barita Investments Limited could be true. But it would not matter because Barita Investments would direct and control the investments of Barita Finance. The owner and director(s) of Barita Finance could be the St Lucian lawyer who incorporated the company...or even his secretary. The question remains: Who controls Barita Finance?
And, as outlined in the commentary last week, who controls Barita Finance is key to its borrowing (from Barita Investments), its lending (to Cornerstone) and its purchase or sale of the shares of Barita Investments.
If Barita Investments has a discretionary arrangement with Barita Finance, it is assumed that Barita Investments has a fiduciary duty to act in the best interest of Barita Finance, always placing the interests of the client (Barita Finance) above those of the investment manager (Barita Investments).
Here are some questions that the regulators in Jamaica should reflect on:
1) Was Barita Investments seeking the best interest of Barita Finance when the latter purchased all or most of the 11 million shares sold by 294 Inc on October 14, 2020, at J$92 a share, when those shares would have been available to Barita Finance at J$52 a share in the first Additional Public Offering (APO) of shares in Barita Investments, which closed on September 16, 2020?
294 Inc is reported in the Barita Investments 2020 annual report to be connected to Paul Simpson, who is the deputy chairman of Barita Investments and the founder of Cornerstone Financial Holdings Ltd, which owns 75 per cent of Barita Investments. Mr Simpson is also one of three directors who make up the group investment committee of Barita Investments.
2) Was Barita Investments seeking the best interest of Barita Finance when the latter sold all or most of the 12 million shares block of shares that was purchased at about J$90 a share by First Citizens Investment Services, the wholly owned subsidiary of majority State-owned FCB, on December 4, 2020?
3) How was Barita Investments acting as a fiduciary for Barita Finance when the latter sold 12,047,520 Barita Investments shares at about J$84 a share on August 16, 2021 on the day that Cornerstone Financial purchased 15 million shares? That sale of shares came about five weeks before the September 21 closure of Barita Investment’s second APO.
4) Does Barita Investments serve its fiduciary duty to Barita Finance when it entered into a debenture dated November 21, 2019 in favour of Barita Investments Ltd with respect to an 18-month US dollar, fixed-rate, secured investment bond for J$6 billion (about US$40 million).
5) Whose interest was being served when, during the year September 30, 2019, Barita Finance made two short-term, UNSECURED loans to Cornerstone Financial totaling US$26.3 million at an interest rate of 4 per cent when Sagicor Investments Jamaica granted Cornerstone a SECURED loan at 6.75 per cent?
The second intervention made by Cornerstone/Barita Investments was a very slick in-house video posted to YouTube on Sunday night. In it, the vice president of asset management and research at the company, Ramon Small- Ferguson said: “Barita Finance fits into a fairly new lane of asset management products for Barita Investments referred to as structured products.”
On the issue of structured products, one of the several very credible financial sources in Jamaica referred me to note 17 (c) of the Barita Investments 2020 annual report, under the rubric Interests in unconsolidated structured entities.
A structured entity is defined there as as “an entity in which voting or similar rights are not a dominant factor in deciding control. Structured entities are generally created to achieve a narrow and well defined objective with restrictions around their ongoing activities.”
Why, this source asks, is Barita Investments allowed to define its unit trust offerings as unconsolidated structured entities, and it does not so define Barita Finance?
These, and more questions, lead me to request that the regulators in Jamaica consider a pause of the second APO of shares by Barita Investments, which opened on Monday September 6, until some clarity is brought to the issue of Barita Finance.
Correction Sept 8, 2021: The first posting of this commentary has been revised to change the reference in the sentence that begins “294 Inc is reported in the Barita Investments 2020 annual report…” to Barita Investments from Barita Finance.
Express Business has no knowledge of the owners of Barita Finance.