Hey! If you have not heard we have a Mother's Day card competition.
It is not too late to check Page https://trinidadexpress.com/showmomsomelove for more details. The cards will be judged in three areas:
Card concept:
The card concept is the idea. The reason for the card is to send best wishes to your mother on Mother's Day. What kind of wishes and why?
Are you sending love? Do you want her to feel happy when she looks at the card? Do you want her to smile when she reads what you write? If your mother likes snails, then draw a snail on the card. You can even shape the card like a snail. Use words that are used when talking about snails.
Example:
'I love you for waiting for me when I am walking like a snail.'
Or 'Thank you for not getting angry when I am slow getting ready for school.'
If she likes cats, then use words like 'purr' or 'snuggle', and draw a cat.
You can draw other things as well, like a favourite place your mother goes to, or things you do together. You can even draw her favourite flowers.
It is for a special person and you want the card to stand out in the contest.
There will be lots of others, and most of them will have flowers.
Put more thought into your card. It is about you and your mom, not any mother out there and any child either.
To give a little extra thought or effort into your card, you can use different materials.
Materials used are important, too! They can add layers, and texture.
You can add layers as part of your concept.
Instead of drawing a heart, you can cut out one and stick it on. This gives a second layer to your card. Think of it like clothes. You might want to put on a jacket over your top. You jacket is an extra layer of clothes. Do you want the colour of the jacket to match the top? It can be a different colour or the same, but feels different.
If you draw a cat, you can cut out a piece of fur-like material or cloth, and stick it on the belly of the cat. It might be the same colour but feels different, and this layer is also called texture. This is a raised texture.
Flat textures can be a pattern drawn or coloured. If your mom likes dots or polka dots and her favourite colour is orange, then you can draw your flowers and colour orange dots on them. The dots are different and add a layer of pattern.
You can colour differently to add texture.
Colouring a tree trunk would be different to colouring a leaf. The colouring for the trunk would be deeper and up and down and looks rough. But for the leaf, it looks smooth as it can be in small circles or close lines.
You can layer with accessories. You put on a top and a pants, but you might want to put a belt on the pants as an accessory. This is extra and it is not meant to be a lot, but just add to what you made. Some people use colourful beads as accessories.
Colour Balance:
In most things, a number of colours are used. Look at a favourite toy. There would be at least two colours. Usually you have colours that match. One colour would be similar to the main colour.
One can be a deep pink; and the other, a light pink.
Have three colours, but you can use more or fewer if you think it looks good. You want your main colour to stand out. Don't use too much of one colour. For example, you can use different types of pink but not the same type of pink only. Look at the colour chart.
You have bright colours and any three of the bright colours can work together. Same with the warm colours or the cool colours.
You can match your own colours, too! A straight line across the colour wheel passing through the centre will match two colours.
Three colours can match in a triangle.
For the square shape, any four colours can match with the same length of the sides. Start with a colour you like first, then draw a line to the end, and from that end draw the same length to the next end, and again, and return to your starting point to make four equal sides.
Text:
For this competition you have to say why you love your mom. There is a limit of 50 words.
You can write less but it is important to write a complete answer. Check out our Junior Express from April 16, 2023, for more information on how to write a card for someone. There must be a beginning (greeting), a middle (answers the question), and an end (say who it is from). Only the middle part is limited to 50 words.