Tips on Making Cards - Part Two

The Express newspaper's 'Show Mom Some Love' contest is well on its way! One of the judging points will be on the written words. But you can only use 50 or less words to answer the question, 'Why do you love your mom?'. Due to this we thought it would be a good idea to give some tips on what to write on cards.
a Cards should be straight to the point. It can be less than 50 words as long as you are able to say the most important thing. Think about it, you don't have much space. You don't need big words. You don't need lots of describing words either.
a Practice writing the answer on a piece of paper the same size of the space you made for it. This way when you write it over on the card, you will not make mistakes.
a You can write the answer anywhere on the card but not on the back of the card.
Like writing a story, you have a beginning, middle and an end to a card.
The beginning must have the purpose of the card. It must say, 'Happy Mother's Day'after all it is the reason for making the card. The answer to the question is the middle.
Only, the middle part or the answer to the question has a word limit. You can put this anywhere on the card except the back.
Example:
'My mom is the best mom ever!'
Or,'I love my mom because…' Or,'Mommy, I love you because…' Try to say something about your mom that means a lot to you.
Example:
'I love the way you wrap my sandwiches with foil so neatly.'
Or,'Mom when you put your hand in my hair, I feel special, thank you'.
The end will say who the card is from.
Example:
'With all my love (and your name)' 'Your son always' 'xoxo (and your name)' So, use your best handwriting and have fun.