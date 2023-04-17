Tips on Making Cards

Do you want to give mom a special gift for Mother's Day? If you are between five and 12 years old you can take part in the Express: 'Show Your Mom Some Love' contest. Making a personal card for someone is always a very good idea. It is even better if you can win a prize with it for your mother. Visit https://trinidadexpress.com/showmomsomelove/ to view more info!
Now here are some tips to help with your special Mother's Day card.
First you have to make a few choices. Test your colouring medium on the paper or board you are going to use. Try drawing on a cut-out of the size you are using. Think about where you want to put all your images. Do your images match what you want to say? You should try a few ideas before you make the final card. Here are some tips to think about:
Size:
How big do you want it to be? Are you good at drawing big images or small images? For the Express contest 'Show Mom Some Love' you can make a card that opens flat to a size of 8½ x 11 inches. But you can make it smaller if you want. You can fold it or design it to stay flat.
Colours:
The colours you use must be visible on the material you use. Yellow is a difficult colour to work with sometimes. If you use a yellow crayon on white paper it may not show up. A darker yellow would be better. Would the other colours match the darker shade? When darkening a colour you should darken all the other colours a little too.
What are the colours that bring out the drawings? Choose the colours and put them on the table side by side.
What are the colours used for the event or topic? If you are making a card for Mother's Day, then you can find out your mother's favourite colour and use it as a main colour or a side colour. You can have a coloured paper or board and use only one colour to draw and write with.
Mediums: What will you draw and colour with? Water paints on paper might not work out as the paper might get too wet. If you are using crayons make sure the crayons stay on the paper or board and takes up enough space in the drawings. You can do a whole card using pencil shading but since in the 'Show Your Mom Some Love' contest you will be judged on colour balance, there should be a little colour.
Additional:
To bring out the colours and the textures for your pictures you can use string, glitter, paints, paper cut-outs, ribbon, and cloth.
Shape:
Cards can be of different shapes. They can have cut-out designs as well. Be sure to practice first and have an adult present with you if you are using sharp objects. We prefer that if your parents do not allow you to use a scissors that you do not design your card for cutting.
For this contest the parent can help measure and cut the flat size of the card which is 8½ x 11 inches either vertical or horizontal. Have fun and remember your entry must be received no later than Sunday, May 7.