MANICKCHAND Rajaram had a shady past and since he disappeared almost five years ago there has been no proof that he is alive.
Rajaram, nicknamed "Manic", was 47 years old when he was last seen by his family on September 4, 2016.
He left a relative's home that day and went to Tabaquite to collect a debt owed to him and was never seen again.
His family suspected he would be harmed and had tried to convince him to forget about the debt, turn over a 'new leaf', and leave the past in the past.
The family have sought spiritual guidance to locate him but were told that his remains are in an unceremonious grave in the forest.
His family wants emotional closure, and to perform his final rites so that his soul may be put to rest.
The State was unable to prove that Rajaram had shot and killed a police officer in the Rio Claro forest in May 2011, and he was exonerated of the offence of murder at the magistrates' court.
A month after his freedom in August 2016, Rajaram sought to meet his debtors and disappeared.
A relative who spoke to the Express this week on the condition of anonymity claimed that the police never recorded their report that Rajaram was missing.
The relative claimed that the police did not help because he had been accused of killing one of their own, Eastern Division Task Force constable Anil Persad.
"About a week after (he went missing) the family went to the Fyzabad station make the police report, they (police) checked his name and records and they saw that he was accused of murdering a police officer. They said they are not taking a report of a murderer. They took his information, but they did not record the report. They did not give them a receipt. When his wife went to Chaguanas police station to get a report stating that he was missing, she was told his name was not on the system as a missing person", the relative claimed in a telephone interview with the police this week. "The police do not want to hear us. They will not help. They will keep turning us away. We did not go back to try to ask the police to help us solve this case",
The relative also claimed that the Chaguanas police did not take the missing persons' report there as the TTPS policy at that time was that family members could only make reports in the station district where the person was last seen.
Family members formed their search parties and went to Tabaquite, combed the bushes, attempted to trace his last steps and searched near the roads that he might have travelled, but they found not a shred of evidence that he was there.
"The family went to pundits to try to help to locate him. And all they keep saying is that he is dead, somewhere in the forest, but they don’t know exactly where", the relative said.
"We cannot go and talk to these people who is responsible for this. We just want to get his remains and put him to rest. It does not seem that we will get justice", said the relative.
The anguish of his ambiguous loss left his family with grief and emptiness, which had never subsided as the years ticked by.
"You have to experience it to know what it feels like. That your loved one died, and you don’t know where they are. All we know is that he is dead. He was a human being and he deserved to be put to rest like a human being", said the relative. "He was not a perfect person. I would not doubt that he was involved in something. He was previously charged for possession of ammunition".
Rajaram's attorney, Ashton Dinanath, recalled the case to the Express this week, and why the magistrate had upheld his no-case submission to the court.
Persad, 30, was among a team of officers involved in a marijuana eradication exercise in the Cuche/Charuma forest, north of Rio Claro in May 2011.
He was shot once to the back when men caught guarding a marijuana plantation opened fire on the officers, the prosecution had claimed.
Two suspects—Teeleckchand Arjoon, 46, and Jagdeo Seecharan, 47—were shot to the head and body, and died at the marijuana plantation camp where they were 'cleaning' the plant, police alleged.
A wounded Persad remained in the Rio Claro forest for more than two hours before he was airlifted by a national security helicopter and taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.
He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, as he had bled to death before he received medical treatment.
A week later, homicide officers took nine policemen into the forest to recreate the alleged shootout between them and the marijuana planters that ended in Persad’s death.
The forest visit was based on the statements given by the officers and on forensic tests of the service weapons fired during the alleged shootout.
The families of Arjoon and Seecharan said the men were unarmed that day when they went into the forest to plant marijuana.
A coroner’s inquest was held into Persad's death and two years after Persad's death, Rajaram was arrested and charged with the murder, possession of firearm and ammunition, and marijuana trafficking.
Three guns, five buckets of marijuana and several marijuana trees were tendered into evidence during the preliminary enquiry, at the end of which his defence attorney made the no-case submission.
Dinanath told the Express this week that the no-case submission was based on several inconsistencies in the evidence by the police witnesses which formed the State's case.
They had even failed to properly identify that it was Rajaram at the fatal shooting scene.
"One of the senior officers on the exercise that day described him as someone who was fully clothed, but another officer said that he was barebacked. Under cross-examination, I asked the latter officer if there was anything unusual on Manickchand's body, and the officer said 'no'. I asked Manickchand to take off his shirt in court, and his whole upper body was tattooed. So, there were identification issues", said the attorney.
Another inconsistency was that the pathologist report stated that Persad was shot to the back, and not from the front, as Persad and the other officers were advancing towards the camp, Dinanath said.
"The point of entry of the bullet was from the lower back, just above the buttocks to his side, and exited to the front - the abdominal area. That would have been highly unusual that he was shot to the back by the men while he advanced toward them", said the attorney.
There were no bullets that matched a firearm which they claimed Rajaram had, the attorney recalled, and neither any fingerprints linking him to the firearm.
Senior Magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh upheld Dinanath's no-case submission, and hea¬vily criticised the police evidence in the matter.
When Rajaram walked out of the court that day a free man, that was the last day that Dinanath saw him.
"After he was released, he called me about two days after that day, to say he was grateful. But I never saw him after that. I know his family went to the police. But he was never found", said the attorney. "The only thing he said about that incident that day was that he was headed to the camp to plant marijuana, but he heard the gunfire and turned and went back home".
The relative reached out to the Express to appeal to the public to assist with finding his remains so final remains can be put to rest in a dignified manner.
The relative can be contacted at the email address <rmanni197@gmail.com>.
The TTPS has changed its policies regarding missing persons' reports, one of which is that they can be made at any police station.
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith recently launched new initiatives regarding these reports and has instructed his officers to take a stronger approach to deal with these.
Griffith has launched a system of billboard advertising of missing persons' pictures to encourage public assistance and interaction to unravel the mystery of these unsolved cases.
Anyone with information can contact Homicide Region III at 652-0495, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or send information to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith by texting 482-GARY (4279), or to the TTPS app.