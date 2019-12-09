Did the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) discriminate in the case of missing Gangadhar Hanooman?
Hanooman, 49, vanished on September 1, 2018.
That day, he had visited his brother and stopped at a vegetable stall on his way home.
But somewhere between the vegetable stall and his home at Roystonia in Couva, Hanooman disappeared.
A missing person report was filed at the Couva police station.
But his relatives were not satisfies with how the police went about trying to ‘find’ him.
A search party was organised by relatives and two days later, Hanooman’s silver Nissan B-14 car was found abandoned in Felicity.
Hanooman’s wife, Nalini, told the Express that her husband had no reason to go to Felicity.
And she was convinced that something had gone wrong.
The same week of Hanooman’s disappearance, Palmiste mother Natalie Pollonais, was reported missing after visiting a gym at C3 Centre in St Madeleine.
She was driving a BMW 5308 hybrid sedan.
San Fernando CID and Southern Division Task Force recovered the vehicle that same night in the parking lot of an abandoned building in Union Hall.
And four days later, following intense surveillance and intelligence gathering, police rescued Pollonais in El Socorro. Two men were charged with kidnapping Pollonais for ransom.
Several statements came from the police and national security ministry praising the work of the police in finding Pollonais.
What about Hanooman?
Hanooman’s relatives had called on Commissioner of Police (COP) Gary Griffith to take a “personal interest” in the case as he too was a law abiding citizen of Trinidad and Tobago.
A relative said he believed the Anti-Kidnapping Squad could have done more to assist in the investigations.
He questioned whether the technology used in the Pollonais case could not also have been used to find Hanooman.
And whether Hanooman’s case was placed “on hold” while officers worked on find her.
“Don’t get me wrong. I am happy for her family and that she was found safe. But what about the other cases? He could have been found too. Why wasn’t the same procedure used to find him?” the relative said.
In an interview with the Express on Thursday, Nalini Hanooman, said her life had changed since her husband went missing.
“I don’t know what happened to him so I have to be careful now. I returned to work as a hairdresser but I don’t stay out late and I and always aware of my surrounding,” she said.
Hanooman recalled the last conversation with her husband, who had taken early retirement from his job as a plant operator at Petrotrin.
“I came home around 6pm that day. He told me he was going by his brother. I called him around 8pm and he answered. I told him to buy some vegetables on his way home. I called again around 9pm. I heard no voice but there was some noise in the background. Then the phone was switched off,” she said.
Hanooman said relatives began searching and two days later the car was found abandoned near a mangrove in Felicity, Chaguanas.
“He did not have to go there. I don’t know why the car was in Felicity. My husband didn’t have any enemies. He was a quiet man,” she said.
Hanooman said her husband’s disappearance was a mystery as no one had information on his whereabouts.
“The police don’t really call again and I don’t know where to turn for information. But I want closure. I still want to know what happened to my husband and why,” she said.
The Express contacted Central Division officers who denied that not enough was done to find Hanooman.
Officers said the case was not closed and investigations were ongoing.
If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact 555, 999, 800-TIPS or the Couva Police Station at 636-2333.