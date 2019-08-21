Police have charged the little person involved in a big brawl in San Fernando last Saturday night.
The 22-year-old suspect, who surrendered to police on Tuesday, has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
On videos posted on social media, the suspect is seen pummeling his victim with a wheel spanner with the help of another man.
The victim suffered severe head injuries.
The incident has sparked a larger discussion about how citizens react when they see someone in distress.
When a fight broke out, the witnesses to the beating pulled out cellphones and turned into television videographers.
Not a single person intervened, said ASP Roger Alexander, who played one of the videos posted to social media, during the Beyond the Tape show on TV6 on Monday.
“Everybody phone was out, but not a man move to say, aye, stop that,” said Alexander.
He said the fight escalated to the point where “the man who was receiving the blows, his eye popped out of his head”.
Alexander said one of the cellphone videographers was complaining that others were blocking his shot of the beating in progress.
“All of a sudden, everybody working TV6. They want people to behave this way so they can get likes on Facebook,” said Alexander.
Police investigators in San Fernando confirmed the man suffered a severe injury to the eye, among other wounds.
The 33-year-old man, who is being treated at hospital, was struck repeatedly with a wheel spanner until his left eye was dislodged from the socket, police said.