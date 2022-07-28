City Under Siege: A look Back on July 28, 1990

ANDY JOHNSON- NEWS EDITOR
PRIME MINISTER ANR Robinson was being held hostage last night, following an attempted coup by the Jamaat Al Muslimeen yesterday afternoon.
Up to press time last night the Express could not ascertain whether there had been casualties as a result of the attack which begun shortly before 6.p.m.
Express reporter Deborah John who was covering the session at the time, said in the melee after the insurgents stormed the building she saw a woman lying face down in a pool of blood. The woman had just given her a drink of water from the tea room in Parliament.
The men had shot their way through a door from the tea room leading into the Chamber. Their colleagues had already seized Robinson and the others however.
Jamaat leader Imam Yasin Abu Bakr appeared on television around 8.30.p.m. and announced that the Government had been overthrown, that the Prime Minister and Cabinet were under arrest and that revolutionary forces were in command.
This was after more than two hours after the raid which began simultaneously on the red house and police headquarters, obliquely opposite. By 9.p.m. tonight the Headquarters building was almost completely gutted.
Deputy Speaker of the house of Representatives Anselm St George, Toco/Manzanilla MP Joseph Toney, St Augustine MP John Humphrey, Kelvin Ramnath, MP for Couva South and several others were being held inside the Red House.
Opposition leader Patrick Manning, UNC leader Basdeo Panday were not in the Parliament Chamber at the time. Several of the Prime Minister's personal body guards were beaten, stripped down to their underwear and freed by the armed insurgents.
Steve Maurice, chief of security in the Prime Minister's detail said he had diced onto Robinson the minute he realised what had happened. He said men dressed in black and carrying powerful weapons stormed the Chamber from several points shooting as they entered.
He said he had covered Robinson with his body but about a dozen men just moved him away at gun point.
Robinson and the rest of the Members of Parliament present were made to lie on the floor. They were later removed from the Chamber and taken to another location inside the Red House.
There were several rounds of heavy gunfire in the area around the Red House at intervals up to late last night even after the Army had moved into the city and surrounded the Red House.
Units from the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment moved in on parts of downtown Port of Spain around 8.30.p.m. clearing looters who had broken into several stores in the Prince and Henry Street section. But as the soldiers concentrated on that section of the city, blocking all entrances to the Red house, the Looters went on rampage in other parts of Henry, Queen and Charlotte Streets. Sections of lower Charlotte Street were also on fire after 10.30.p.m.
-Ucill Cambridge and Marlon Miller
Friday July 27 and we are standing at the corner of Frederick and Hart Streets. We have gotten this far in-spite of strict orders to stay put at the office.
We were walking rather leisurely along Hart Street between small groups of onlookers gathered on both sides and as were nearing Abercromby Street on the opposite side we could see a policeman in Tactical Squad garb running behind the short hedge around the Red House. He rolled in true battle style and the spectators cheered as if it was all part of an exciting drill. "Top Dun!" someone shouted, then shots rang out.
Through the bars around Woodford Square we saw two men, with rifles in their hands, run along the balcony on the eastern side of the Red house. This was no movie.
Behind the Red House, smoke and sparks were billowing into the afternoon sky from the blazing Police Headquarters on St Vincent Street.
We decided to go to the top of Woodford Swuare to get closer to the Parliament Chamber where it was reported Members of Parliament were being held captive.
We arrived at the corner of Knox and Abercromby Streets in time to see a woman with blood streaming from a wound in her shoulder. Two men were propped her up on either side. She said she had just went to view the session in Parliament and got caught in the crossfire when the intruders burst into the room.
"I can't go no more. I just want to sleep." she panted and the men asked if anybody ad a car to take her to the hospital as they whisked her up Abercromby Street,
Soon after a lone man, a police officer no less, walked across Knox Street from inside the Red house. He was clad in just his underpants, his hands bound with a plastic strip behind his back. He looked dazed. This definitely was no game.
There were plainclothes policemen in the small group behind a wall and they cut the strip from around his hands and walked off with him. It turned out he was one of the Prime Minister;'bodyguards, he would give no details of what had taken place inside and he also walked slowly up the street as one his colleagues gave him a shirt.
We decided to change location and walked along Duke Street and down St Vincent Street.The fire at Police Headquarters was in full cry. There was a larger crowd assembled in the yard of the old Magistrates building and at the corner, looking across the Red House. It took us some time before we saw there were policemen lying on the ground taking cover behind a car.
Shots rang out, although these may have been live rounds going off at Police Headquarters. The crowd did not know that though and neither did we and we scampered up the street. We made our way back through Woodford square and saw a policeman in uniform walking with an upraised SLR. We had intended to return to the office but on the way out of Hart Street, we met Peter Chelkowski, an American photographer.
He said a policeman had been shot where we had seen one earlier on Hart and Abercrombie streets. Peter wanted to get an overhead shot of the Red House. Back up to Knox Street, that was the first time shots seemed close enough to warrant driving to the ground and lying flat on the pavement.
The group of men on the street were not worried though and they set about trying to hotwire an Eagle security van while another attempted to raise the Bonnet on Charmant. “All I want is the battery,” he replied as someone told him how to steal the car.
Over on Knox Street there was still a crowd. Marlon kept asking,”Where are the police to move these people back?” An officer with a walkie-talkie came up to them and told them to disperse and not long after word filtered through that the Army were on their way and everyone should clear the area.
“Boy I feeling like I on MacGyver,” exclaimed a youth.
Armed men were seen running along Duke Street. We gathered with a small group in the Magistrates building for 10 minutes and a plain-clothes officer told us we could get back to the office. Halfway down Henry Street, we were told that the soldiers had cordoned it off. We kept walking until we heard, “This is the regiment, do not come any further."
Shouting out that we were the Press did not help and we were again ordered out of the area. We walked back and over to Charlotte Street. People were going wild over there. They were running up and down with jeans, boxes of shoes, and bolts of cloth under their arms.
Further down, looters were streaming out of Male Box. The store was stripped clean and on Queen Street, the grating in front of the Superstar store was lifted from the floor and a guy walked past with an exercise cycle over his head as a burglar alarm rang out.
“Go up there if you want shoes,” one fella said to a couple as they took up off Charlotte Street.
We kept on towards the express building on Lower Charlotte Street as people scampered in the other direction. It was enough excitement for one night
Two cabinet ministers appeared briefly on television around 10:30 p.m. last night, assuring a nation that the government had not fallen and that the situation was in hand.
Environment and National Service Minister Lincoln Myers and Education Minister Senator Clive pantin appeared together on channels 2 and 13, appealing for the nation to remain calm. “Members of the government will keep you informed on what is taking place,'' Myers said. Pantin expressed similar sentiments before Army Chief Ralph Brown said that, contrary to what had been broadcast earlier, the Defence Force had not collaborated or was not in collaboration with the “perpetrators of this act.”
He advised the public to stay indoors And keep watching the channel for further developments.
“Shortly after this, however, channels 2 and 13 went off the air.
Later, in a broadcast on channels 9 and Jamaat-Al-Muslimeen leader Yasin Abu Bakr again broadcast his message that the country had been sinking into an abyss and his organization just could not sit by any longer. He promised that there would be “free, fair, and free from fear elections within 90 days.”
Several religious leaders including Archbishop of Port of Spain Anthony Pantin, the bishop of Trinidad and Tobago Reverend Clive Abdulah and Reverend Everson Sieunarine of the Presbyterian Church came on radio appealing for calm and good sense.
