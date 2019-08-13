Are you a true Trinbago Knight Rider?

Test your knowledge and WIN GREAT PRIZES!.
RULES
How well do you know the Trinbago Knight Riders? Answer with the correct players and WIN.
Mechanics:
Look for the TKR question in your copy of the Trinidad Express Newspapers
Visit Trinidad Express Facebook page
Comment under the contest picture with your answer for a chance to win tickets to TKR home games, replica jerseys and more…
Winners will be selected at random from all correct entries.
Claim your prize at any Trinidad Express Office. You must give your full name and present a valid ID at the time of collection.
Facebook entries close at 6pm daily. Winners will be revealed online and in the Trinidad Express Newspapers.
Contest runs from September 2nd to September 30th ,2019