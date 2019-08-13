Are you a true Trinbago Knight Rider?

YOU are now allowed to grow up to four male marijuana plants and to have up to 30 grammes of ganja in your possession.

You won’t be arrested.

But you can’t smoke it in a ­public place.

If you do you will be liable to a $250,000 fine and five years in jail.

And if you have the substance on your person while on a school bus, school ­premises or any premises where there are children present for the purposes of education or attending and participating in a sporting or cultural event, you will also be liable to a $250,000 fine and the five years’ imprisonment penalty.