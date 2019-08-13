Are you a TKR Champion?

Answer the question published in the Express Newspapers under the Facebook post and WIN.
RULES
How well do you know the Trinbago Knight Riders? Answer with the correct players and WIN great prizes.
Mechanics:
- Look for the TKR question daily in your copy of the Express Newspaper
- Visit Trinidad Express Facebook page
- Comment under the contest picture with your answer
- A random draw of the correct answer will select a winner for tickets to TKR home games, replica jersey and more
- Claim your prize by providing your full name and a valid form of ID to Trinidad Express Head Office
- Contest runs every week from 2nd of September to 30th September, 2019
- Facebook entries closes 6pm daily and winners will be reveal in the Trinidad Express newspaper and online