Champion Challenge

  • Updated

RULES

Entrants must be under the age of 16years

10 persons will be selected to meet the Trinbago Knight Riders.

Special conditions apply.

Promotion run from the 19th August to 19th September, 2019

See press for details.

Express Champions Challenge

