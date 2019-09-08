Anderson Phillip

Anderson's all-round skills earned him a place in the TKR squad in 2016, and he has been a part of the family ever since. He has made good contributions in the limited opportunities he has had with both bat and ball, with Andre Russell once saying he could be a similar player like him if he kept up his hard work.
The local 23-year-old from Trinidad made his first-class debut in the regional 4-day competition in the 2016-17 season. With some solid performances at the Under-19 level for Trinidad and Tobago, Anderson came up the ranks.
In 2016, Trinbago Knight Riders picked him in the Player Draft. He hasn’t played many matches for the franchise yet, but he looked in good rhythm in the lead up to this year’s CPL, in The Selector Fan Cup game where he picked up 1/16 in three overs for Pollard XI.
Anderson, along with Kieron Pollard, Jimmy Neesham, Javon Searles, Mohammad Hasnain, and Ali Khan make up the pace department of this year’s Trinbago Knight Riders squad.