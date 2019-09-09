A top-notch addition to the TKR family in the 2019 Player Draft, Jimmy Neesham is bound to add tons of firepower to the side. The Kiwi allrounder was an integral part of his country's spectacular show at the recently-concluded ICC Cricket World Cup, and will be brimming with confidence when he sets out to don the Red and Black jersey in the CPL.
There had been a lot of excitement surrounding Neesham’s inclusion, and he was superb in his first outing in The Selector Fan Cup game at Queen’s Park Oval recently. Neesham, who arrived in Trinidad in time two get a couple of training sessions in, picked up 3 for 18 in 4 overs for Pollard XI. He had earlier struck 26 off 21 balls with four boundaries in his knock.
“Good to blow the cobwebs out yesterday in our @tkriders warmup game. Looking forward to kicking off our @cplt20 campaign on Wednesday.” – he wrote on Social Media after the game.
The Kiwi, who has played 59 ODIs, 15 T20Is and 12 Tests for New Zealand, brings plenty of experience and skills into the TKR setup.
Interestingly, Neesham scored a century on his Test debut (against India) in February 2014. Not just that, he became just the eighth player in Test history to score hundreds in his first two Test appearances.
He is one of the most anticipated players in the competition this year, and it would be interesting to see how he fares.