Mohammad Hasnain

  • 1 min to read

One of the most exciting young talents in Pakistan's pace battery, 19-year-old Hasnain was a top pick for TKR at the 2019 Player Draft. Bowling consistently around 150 kmph, the youngster rose to prominence with his stellar show in the PSL, having already represented his country in U-16 and U-19 levels.

In the last season of Pakistan Super League, young Hasnain bagged 12 wickets at an average of 17.58. Playing for Quetta Gladiators, Hasnain took 3 for 30 in the final against Peshawar Zalmi. He was named man of the match for his performance.

The good show earned him fair rewards as he was picked by the National Selectors to make his debut for Pakistan on March 24, 2019, in the second ODI against Australia. He made his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut for Pakistan against England on 5 May 2019. Hasnain was also a part of the Pakistan World Cup Squad in England earlier this year.

Shane Watson, the Australian star allrounder, was quoted in an interview saying, “I have never seen a 18-year old bowl at such pace. Hasnain’s control over his length and swing is very impressive and he varies his pace very well.”

From tape-ball cricket to international and franchise cricket, Hasnain has come a long way in a very short time, and will be raring to prove his mettle when he turns up for TKR in his maiden CPL season.

