Group Community of the Year 2021 - Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association

THERE is no doubt that the work of nurses and other healthcare workers has been invaluable in 2021, as they battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the frontlines, sometimes at the expense of their own physical and mental health.
While many viewed these workers as the 'heroes' of the pandemic, they were not immune from the impact of the virus. They, too, faced challenges in carrying out their duties, including inadequate working conditions and burnout.
The Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA), the union that represents nurses and midwives, ensured that the nurses' concerns remained on the forefront throughout the year. The TTRNA fought for nurses so they could focus on fighting for the lives of their patients.
