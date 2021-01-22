Community Group of the Year: SEWATT

Click here to return to the IOY website
SEWA International TT (SewaTT) represents what a non-governmental organisation really should be.
This is according to Sewa-TT chairman Revan Teelucksingh, who said yesterday he was humbled that the organisation's efforts at bringing aid to those in need is being recognised with the Express newspapers' Community Group of the Year award.
The award, which is in its 42nd year, is presented annually to the group or organisation which has made a significant contribution within its communities or nationally.
SewaTT, a relatively new organisation in operation for just seven years, has no doubt impacted thousands of lives not only locally but across the region.
It has truly lived up to its name 'sewa', which comes from the Sanskrit word meaning 'selfless service' and represents the act of performing charity work without any expectation of recognition or acknowledgement in return. Since 2013, this is what SewaTT has been striving to do.
The organisation is completely run by a network of volunteers and financed solely by public donations. It receives no Government assistance, but each year is able to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations and relief items, which are distributed to those in need.
Volunteers receive no salary or stipends and often use their own resources to help others, meaning that 100 per cent of funds donated to the organisation is used to provide aid.
