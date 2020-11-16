Individual of the Year- Debbie Jacob

Her desire to understand what drove young persons to commit crime, Debbie Jacob began working with youths at the Youth Training Centre and adults in the prison system. She teaches English and other skills to inmates and established a prison debate programme which focused on inmate rehabilitation. These programmes ensure that those leaving the prison system will have a trade or skill that they can use to earn an income on the outside.

Here's a list of the past recipients of the Express Individual of the Year

2019: Debbie Jacob

2018: The Kalpoo Brothers

2017: Men’s 4 by 4 Relay Team

2016: Akeem Stewart

2015: Keith Rowley

2014: Mighty Sparrow (Slinger Francisco)

2013: George Bovell

2012: Keshorn Walcott

2011: Shanntol Ince

2010: Kamla Persad Bissessar

2009: Veera Bhajan

2008: Just Because Foundation

2007: Gregory Solis

2006: Sookoo Sonnylal

2005: Soca Warriors

2004: Anand Ramlogan

2003: George Daniel

2002: Sr. Rosario Hackshaw

2001: Darrel Brown

1999: Diana Mahabir- Wyatt

1998: Wendy Fitzwilliam

1997: Earl Lovelace

1996: Peter Minshall & Ato Bolden

1995: Basdeo Panday

1994: Zalayhar Hassanali

1993: Brian Lara

1992: Derek Walcott

1991: Patrick Manning

1990: Dennis McComie

1989: Everald Gally Cummings & Strike Squad

1988: Dr. Romesh Mootoo

1987: Rhonda Maingot

1986: ANR Robinson

1984: Selwyn Richardson

1983: Dr. Bal Ramdial

1982: Nesta Patrick

1981: Sir Ellis Clarke

1980: Fr Gerry Pantin

1979: Michael de Labastide

1976: Hasley Crawford

3 new Covid cases

