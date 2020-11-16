Individual of the Year- Debbie Jacob

Click here to return to the IOY website
Her desire to understand what drove young persons to commit crime, Debbie Jacob began working with youths at the Youth Training Centre and adults in the prison system. She teaches English and other skills to inmates and established a prison debate programme which focused on inmate rehabilitation. These programmes ensure that those leaving the prison system will have a trade or skill that they can use to earn an income on the outside.
Here's a list of the past recipients of the Express Individual of the Year
2019: Debbie Jacob
2018: The Kalpoo Brothers
2017: Men’s 4 by 4 Relay Team
2016: Akeem Stewart
2015: Keith Rowley
2014: Mighty Sparrow (Slinger Francisco)
2013: George Bovell
2012: Keshorn Walcott
2011: Shanntol Ince
2010: Kamla Persad Bissessar
2009: Veera Bhajan
2008: Just Because Foundation
2007: Gregory Solis
2006: Sookoo Sonnylal
2005: Soca Warriors
2004: Anand Ramlogan
2003: George Daniel
2002: Sr. Rosario Hackshaw
2001: Darrel Brown
1999: Diana Mahabir- Wyatt
1998: Wendy Fitzwilliam
1997: Earl Lovelace
1996: Peter Minshall & Ato Bolden
1995: Basdeo Panday
1994: Zalayhar Hassanali
1993: Brian Lara
1992: Derek Walcott
1991: Patrick Manning
1990: Dennis McComie
1989: Everald Gally Cummings & Strike Squad
1988: Dr. Romesh Mootoo
1987: Rhonda Maingot
1986: ANR Robinson
1984: Selwyn Richardson
1983: Dr. Bal Ramdial
1982: Nesta Patrick
1981: Sir Ellis Clarke
1980: Fr Gerry Pantin
1979: Michael de Labastide
1976: Hasley Crawford