Individual of the Year 2021 - Farley Augustine

The Honorable Farley Augustine was awarded based on his phenomenal rise in politics – which saw the annihilation of the decades-old People's National Movement (PNM) in Tobago by the five-year-old Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) in the December 2021. The victory ended the PNM's 21-year hold on the Tobago House of Assembly.
The Deputy Leader was in the frontline leading the party to the winning election; 14 seats to 1. The young man from rural Tobago is on a mission to address the issues affecting Tobago and move away from the acrimonious politics that plagues our country.