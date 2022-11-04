Youth of the Year 2021 - Jhaylen Edwards

Click here to return to the IOY website
At seven years old, Jhaylen Edwards is already a businessman, successfully selling agricultural produce in his Bethel, Tobago, community.
What makes his achievement even more impressive is that he grows the crops he sells himself.
Jhaylen began gardening as a way to keep occupied during Covid-19 lockdown measures and that hobby has now developed into a passion that earns him a steady income.
For his dedication, enterprise and hard work, he has been awarded the Express 2021 Youth of the Year award.