Click here to return to the IOY website

Youth of the Year 2021 - Jhaylen Edwards

Youth of the Year 2021, Jhaylen Edwards

At seven years old, Jhaylen Edwards is already a businessman, successfully selling agricultural produce in his Bethel, Tobago, community.

What makes his achievement even more impressive is that he grows the crops he sells himself.

Jhaylen began gardening as a way to keep occupied during Covid-19 lockdown measures and that hobby has now developed into a passion that earns him a steady income.

For his dedication, enterprise and hard work, he has been awarded the Express 2021 Youth of the Year award.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Mom knifed to death

Mom knifed to death

A 17-YEAR-OLD BOY is being questioned in connection with the murder of a 61-year-old female …

Recommended for you