Youth of the Year 2021 - Jhaylen Edwards

Express Individual of the Year Awards 2021

The Express Individual of the Year Awards, provide a unique opportunity for the public of Trinidad and Tobago to honor those who have made a real difference in people’s lives, whether as unsung heroes or household names. With the inception of the awards dating back to 1976, the Trinidad Express felt the need to recognize those who made a significant contribution to the development of our nation, our home. We remain committed to not just highlighting those who have demonstrated dedication and perseverance, but also supporting them in their current and future work.