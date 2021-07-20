RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Wallerfield race track in Cumuto has been turned into a drive-through Covid-19 vaccination site for the public and will be operationalised from tomorrow, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced yesterday.
Doubles delight.
Wearing masks and practising social distancing, scores of people queued up in Port of Spain yesterday to enjoy doubles, undoubtedly the most popular Trini street food.
Council members of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation (SGRC) are calling for the immediate resignation of UNC councillor for Cumuto/Tamana, Anil Maharaj, in light of the criminal charge laid against him.
Acting senior superintendent and attorney Anand Ramesar has submitted an application to become this country’s top cop.