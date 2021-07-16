Rules of the Competition

The competition is open to all T&T residents in the following age groups:
· 9 – 12 years old
The competition will be judged by the following:
i. Creativity – 10 points (Creativity relates to the design and use of imagination for the recipe book).
ii. Presentation – 10 points (Presentation relates to food plating and the way you present the food).
The competition is not open to those closely related to Trinidad Express Newspapers or OCM Group staff members or freelance OCM employees.
Trinidad Express reserves the right to request proof of age as well as proof of a parent's or guardian's consent.
Interested persons must create their personalized recipe book using the published recipes along with pictures of the prepared meals.
Entries will only be considered when submitted via the online mechanisms. Entries may be submitted via our website (www.trinidadexpress.com) or via email (groupmarketing@ccngroup.com).
Eight (8) recipes along with a cover page with be published in the Trinidad Express Newspapers. Participants can submit five (5) out of the eight (8) recipes published in the Trinidad Express Newspapers.
Competition runs from 12th July to the 10th September 2021. First recipe will be published on the 18th July, 2021.
Top five (5) winners will receive a gift card worth US$25 towards their favorite online games (Roblox, Minecraft, Amazon etc). One (1) grand prize winner will receive a Samsung Tablet.
The entry submission must be the entrant's own original work and not defame nor breach any copyright or contain anything that could be deemed offensive or inappropriate. Any material that is deemed unsuitable will be removed from the judging process and disqualified.
The submission must be accompanied by all the information requested via the online submission process. Any entry with missing information will be deemed invalid and will not progress in the competition.
Entries must be received by Trinidad Express Newspapers by no later than 10th September 2021. Late, incomplete, illegible, or unintelligible entries will be disqualified. Trinidad Express Newspapers will not take responsibility for any technical failure or malfunction, which may result in any entry being delayed, or not properly registered or recorded.
The top six (6) entries from the submission will be contacted and their entries verified. If, after reasonable attempts to make contact, the verification has not occurred, Trinidad Express Newspapers reserves the right to disregard that entry. Valid entries will progress to the judging round, which will be completed by a panel from the Trinidad Express Newspapers team. The panel will use the same criteria, as detailed above, to determine final winners.
If an entrant or their parent/guardian is unable to be contacted after reasonable attempts have been made to do so, Trinidad Express Newspapers reserves the right to offer their place to the next best entrant. Unsuccessful entrants will not be contacted.
Winners will be expected to take part in post-competition broadcast and online or print publicity for Trinidad Express Newspapers. Failure to do so will void the prize.
Trinidad Express Newspapers reserves the right to cancel the competition or change any of these rules at any stage if deemed necessary in its opinion or if circumstances arise outside of its control. Any such changes will be duly communicated. Trinidad Express Newspapers cannot be held responsible for any unforeseen events relating to the competition having to be cancelled or delayed.
Trinidad Express Newspapers acknowledges that the ownership of any intellectual property rights in the entry remains with the entrants, but that by applying each entrant's parent or guardian grants Trinidad Express Newspapers the non-exclusive right to use or reproduce, free of charge, their entry or part thereof for the purpose of the competition, including publicising the competition in any and all media in perpetuity throughout the world, fulfilling the prize and any associated competition publicity / coverage on any Trinidad Express Newspapers or OCM Group company service, channel or online or its selected third parties.