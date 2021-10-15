Safe food’ seems like a no brainer, right? Of course you’d want to consume safe food. But what if you discovered that a lot of the food you ate on a daily basis WASN’T safe?
And what is unsafe (or safe) food anyway?
According to Clarence Rambharat, Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, there are 2 main types of “unsafe” food in our local market:
Food that is unsafe due to extreme levels of salts, fats and sugars and
Food that was produced safely but becomes unsafe due to contamination or decomposition.
Cropper Foundation CEO, Omar Mohammed, also added issues such as food fraud such as ‘cutting’ rice or meat with other substances or falsely claiming products to be ‘all natural’ and ‘sugar free’ and farm hygiene, which covers hygienic practices from farm to market. Taking these all into account, it is estimated that almost one-quarter of the world is unable to regularly consume ‘safe’ food. Locally, many also struggle, which leads to health and environmental issues from diabetes to land degradation.
In response, the Cropper Foundation partnered with the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), the National Food Safety Coordinating Committee, the National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation (NAMDEVCO), Trinidad and Tobago Bureau of Standards (TTBS), Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), and The Caribbean Industrial Research Institute (CARIRI) to produce the ‘SAFE Food Campaign’.
Their campaign, which ran from June 7th (launched for World Food Safety Day) for 2 months, sought to educate consumers on the importance of safe food and promote positive, practical food safety shopping habits. The campaign’s theme was the apt acronym, ‘S.A.F.E.’:
Sustainable – Unsustainable food production can involve practices that lead to land degradation and the use of pesticides, which results in the introduction or increased use of chemicals and artificial inputs that linger on in the food you consume. Apart from harming the food you eat, land degradation can also result in decreased ability to provide your favourite foods.
Accountable – The ability to hold farmers accountable for their produce helps ensure sustainable and healthy practices are used. Food traceability systems and certifications can be employed to aid this process, allowing for consumers to verify where and how crops have been grown.
Factual – The information on food labels – used by consumers to check for food safety – needs to not only be present and accurate but also adhere to local and international certifications and standards. Additionally, consumers should be aware of what to look for on food labels.
Eco-friendly – While some businesses have been making a genuine switch to eco-friendly packaging, due to a lack of proper industrial regulation and knowledge, others have engaged in misleading ‘greenwashing’ marketing that can cause more harm than good. Awareness of what to look for and further education on the importance of eco-friendly packaging was therefore a significant part of the S.A.F.E. campaign.
To get the message across, educational and promotional components took the form of:
- Online Editorials
- Webinars, which can be seen on Facebook, @TheCropperFndn
- The SAFE Food Challenge – a competition that encouraged people to create their own short videos promoting good food safety practices. Entries were shortlisted to 12 videos, from which the winner – Sarah Maharaj – was chosen. The creative, intelligent and well-produced videos can be found on The Cropper Foundation’s YouTube channel, @TheCropperFoundation.
According to Mr. Mohammed, the campaign’s main goals of spreading awareness/understanding and sparking consumers to start actively thinking about these factors were definitely achieved.
Based on social media metrics, over 500,000 people viewed content, while every webinar had between 120 and 150 attendees. The SAFE Food Challenge itself achieved significant engagement, with Sarah Maharaj’s entry getting over 2000 likes and shares alone. Comment threads throughout the campaign also showed consumers identifying with the campaign’s points, leading to many organic thread-discussions on Food Safety.
That being said, the campaign was online only, and with food safety affecting us all, there are still offline consumers to be reached. As such, the Cropper Foundation’s next steps are to disseminate information through traditional media. Following this, a public online repository will be created to house all the campaign’s content and in November, planning for next year’s campaign will begin. With their recent success, all partners have committed to 2022’s campaign and expectation is that it will be bigger, better and see increased engagement.
With food safety on the line, we hope this is just the start.