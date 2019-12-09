Whether you’ve just started your first job or are into your retirement years, investing can be a valuable financial strategy to grow your money and create wealth. Contrary to popular belief however, you don’t need to be wealthy or a financial guru to be successful at investing; a basic understanding, some guidance and a some extra funds put aside per month can get you well on your way.
Before making the decision to invest though, you should consider a few things:
Do you have debt issues? – While debt can work for you (topic for another article), before investing you should be managing your debt well and be able to comfortably pay your monthly instalments.
Do you have an emergency fund? – One of life’s inevitabilities is that emergencies and unexpected expenses happen. Living without putting money towards an emergency fund ensures that every time there’s an unplanned expense you’ll be scrambling to cover the bill. You should ideally have 2 to 8 months’ salary put aside for this, and priority should be given to this before you think about seriously investing.
Are you living pay check to pay check or do you have the ability to set aside some money without being adversely affected? Most, if not all established investment institutions (including banks) require an initial, minimum amount to begin investing, with the lowest amount being around TT$500. Subsequent inputs can be less and up to your discretion.
Once you’ve covered these considerations, you can start thinking about the various investment products and methods that exist, and determine which is best suited to your needs. The most well-known types of such are Stocks, Bonds and Mutual Funds.
- Stock trading is what typically comes to mind when people think of investing; this is the purchase of a company’s shares, on which the purchaser aims to receive a return via dividends and capital appreciation (the price of their shares increasing).
- Bonds are essentially loans that an investor gives to a company, on which the investor receives interest payments.
- Mutual Funds pool money from multiple investors and invests it into a variety of items that can include both stocks and bonds.
There are many types of investment products that fall under these categories, however investment institutions like banks or stockbroking firms, can simplify things for you, based on your circumstances. Their brokers will usually ask a series of preliminary questions to gauge which investment type is best for you, such as:
How risk adverse are you? As the saying goes ‘The greater the risk, the greater the reward’ This also means there’s a chance to lose your money. For those who are very risk adverse, Mutual Funds may be one of the best options.
What is your investment goal (usually a return) and how long are you willing to wait to achieve this? When beginning your investment, you should have a figure or range in mind that your investment/s can work towards, which should be considered along with the length of time in which you’d like to realise your goal. Note that shorter time periods may come with higher risk.
Do you need immediate access to your money? Some investment options require that your money be ‘locked’ for a specific period, with investment firms placing penalties for early withdrawal. Many people who need to withdraw their funds usually do so in response to an unplanned expense. Having the aforementioned emergency fund can help prevent this, saving you money and allowing your investment to continue growing.
Once you’ve worked out your investment profile, investment can be as easy as letting your investment firm manage your portfolio for you. On the other hand, you can also get more involved with your portfolio management, while still being advised by your broker and doing your own research. There are a number of credible firms operating locally and our major banks have dedicated investment officers, so there are many options from which to choose. In Part 2 of this series, we will go into what to look for when choosing such a firm.