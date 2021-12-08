“You cannot manage what you do not measure” applies to many spheres; business, personal goals, sport and even environmental stewardship. According to Sindy Singh, Climate Change Specialist in the Ministry of Planning and Development, this maxim is “…especially applicable in the mitigation and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.”
In order to ensure the world our children inherit will be in more than suitable condition, we need to have a way to know the types of emissions that are produced, how much of said emissions exist and finally the ability to know, with certainty, that our efforts at emissions reduction have worked.
The way to do this is called the National Climate Mitigation Monitoring, Reporting and Verification System (MRV). The MRV helps make laws, outlines who is responsible for various tasks/projects and contains a knowledge management system that records all sources of Greenhouse Gasses (GHG) emissions, how our country plans to tackle these emissions and what has already been done.
To learn more about how the MRV works, you can visit the Environmental Management Authority (EMA)’s website (www.ema.co.tt) and go to the ‘Knowledge Management System’ page, which is under the ‘Our Environment’ dropdown menu. There are 3 areas:
- Data and Information. In this section you can input info on emissions, mitigation efforts, the related support received and verification information
- Methodologies. Here you’ll find rules, protocols and guidelines on how to monitor, report and verify emissions sources.
- Procedures. This section outlines the standardized reporting procedures and formats to be used.
Trinidad and Tobago’s signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015 committed us to working alongside 192 countries to combat climate change and global warming. Our ‘Nationally Determined Contribution’ to such is to report on our GHG emissions and reduce them by 15% by 2030, from what they would have been if nothing was done, in the areas of power generation, transport and industry. Additionally, we have committed to reducing emissions by 30%, by the same date, in public transportation.
For updated information on these and other environmental issues and activities in T&T, you can join the MEA Focal Point network by completing the Google Form found on the Environmental Policy and Planning Division TT Instagram and Facebook pages