Model Search: This could be your chance to be in our ads

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Model Search

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

RUSH FOR FOOD

RUSH FOR FOOD

As anticipated, hundreds of people assembled outside the Living Water Community (LWC) early yesterday morning to collect hampers, but hundreds more left disappointed as the process was suspended.

Extend lockdown by another month

Extend lockdown by another month

Extend the period of lockdown for one more month. And bring legislation to make the wearing of masks and social distancing mandatory.

This was the call from Independent Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh to the Government yesterday.

+2
70 Trinis return from Suriname

70 Trinis return from Suriname

The sight of Trinidad’s landscape from the skies ignited smiles and relief for some 70 nationals who returned home yesterday after being stranded in Suriname for weeks.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Push notification