A Just Transition Policy For A Green Economy

As a Small Island Developing State (SIDS), Trinidad and Tobago is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. More so, as an economy based primarily on the oil and gas industry, involving high carbon emitting processes, it is our responsibility to reduce carbon emissions. Being part of Multilateral Environment Agreements (MEAs) with other countries plays a pivotal role in fulfilling this commitment.
‘Just transition’, a term first used by trade unionists in North America in the 1990s, was coined to protect the rights of workers whose jobs may be impacted by environmental policies. The Government’s development and implementation of a Just Transition Policy in this country is crucial in fulfilling our commitment to the Paris Agreement for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.
Head of the Multilateral Environmental Agreements Unit (MEAU), Mr. Kishan Kumarsingh explains that implementing ‘just transition’ is particularly important to Trinidad and Tobago at this time because it is entrenched in the Paris Agreement; and is consistent with the Sustainable Development Goal 8 of ‘decent work and quality jobs for everyone’. He elaborates that it focuses on safeguarding workers’ rights as economies transition from carbon- intensive industries and high carbon activities to one of low carbon development.
“Trinidad and Tobago as a ratified party to the Paris Agreement is also now obligated to embark on a pathway of low carbon development, and to do that we have submitted our own commitment to the United Nations on how we intend to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”
The emissions targeted are the power generation, the industrial sector and transportation, primarily based on the combustion of fossil fuels.”
He noted that as an oil and gas - based economy; a large number of highly carbon intensive jobs have been created in these sectors. Any transition from this high carbon intensive economy to a low carbon environment, will invariably impact workers.
The transitioning of our workforce is being carefully planned and gives consideration to what needs to be done as we ensure a smooth move from the carbon-intensive, carbon-based economy, towards more sustainable and green growth.
The policy framework being developed intends to:
Minimise impact on the workforce
Encompass renewable energy into technology and other areas
Ease the transition for existing workers
Create opportunities for the upcoming workforce.
On the timing and completion of ‘just transition’, Mr. Kumarsingh noted that
the key word is transition and that it will not happen overnight. Rather the process will occur over a period of time “during which the enabling environment through administrative, institutional, legal and policy frameworks will be set”.
He added that the policy aims to allow transition to take place in as least a disruptive way as can be managed.
“Those already in the workforce will be given opportunities to reschool, retool and reskill themselves to become employable in the new economy”.
He also spoke about the regenerative nature of the policy being developed.
“It also focuses on active creation of these green jobs in the green economy including renewable energy, electric vehicle technologies and other clean technologies may be employed in the industrial sector to reduce emissions.”
In concluding, he reiterated how fundamental the human factor was towards ultimately achieving our sustainable development goals.
“Policymakers recognize that people are key to realizing ‘just transition’.
The human resource factors affecting economic change towards low carbon development is perhaps the most critical part of any transition that will give rise to a development path that will contribute globally to achieving the objectives of the Paris Agreement.'
