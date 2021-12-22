Climate Change Overview

At this point in our fight against climate change and Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, taking substantial action to address and halt climate change is imperative. Defined as a ‘change of average conditions, such as temperature and rainfall in a particular region over a long period’, climate change’s irrefutable repercussions have united governments to address its causes and discover solutions to adapt to the worst effects. The Paris Agreement (2015) encapsulates the global challenge of keeping temperature increases to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius.
We are already experiencing the effects of climate change. While the Earth has always been changing, scientists have observed unusual trends that go beyond natural processes. According to NASA research, Earth’s average global temperature has risen faster than expected over the last 150 years, with scientists believing that this is manmade.
A national 2019 assessment of the sectors which are vulnerable to climate change demonstrated the scale of its impacts, such as agriculture suffering from reduced rainfall, salt water intrusion and greater numbers of pests. Coastal communities and industrial ports would also be at risk due to sea level rising as a result of melting polar ice caps.
Fortunately, T&T is already taking steps to mitigate climate change, through the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) Implementation Plan. In 2018, we ratified the Paris Agreement, pledging to reduce GHG emissions by 15% by 2030 from our three primary emission sectors: Power generation, transport and industry and to reduce emissions by 30% in public transportation.
Indeed, most of our GHG emissions are produced by the energy sector. Under the NDC implementation plan, this sector is expected to reduce venting and flaring, which burns off excess fossil fuels. This sector will also need to embrace more energy efficient technology, with power generation expecting to move to renewables like wind and solar. We are also required to track and report on our progress toward these targets. Several stakeholders are involved in gathering this data, such as the Ministry of Planning and Development the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and the emitters themselves.
As we transition to a greener economy, however, there is a question as to the fate of energy workers and from where will future workers come. The Ministry of Planning and Development is developing a Just Transition Policy that addresses the kinds of green economy skills needed and the retraining/retooling of the current labour force required to meet these needs. There are significant opportunities that lie in the creation of green jobs, which are expected to increase in demand as we adopt new low carbon technologies and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.
In the transport sector, the transition to CNG is ongoing, however this won’t get us closer to the ideal of zero carbon emissions. That said, this remains a key step towards weaning ourselves off fossil fuels. The Ministry of Planning and Development’s climate experts are also pursuing development of an e-mobility policy, which will actively aid in the transition to electric vehicles, kicking our decarbonisation strategies into high gear.
Climate change actions also need to be ingrained into policies that will shape our society’s future development. In this vein, the climate change Vulnerability and Capacity Assessment Report published by the Ministry of Planning and Development in 2019 details what can be done. For example, with respect to agriculture, adaptation measures might include water saving irrigation and on farm water storage facilities, while the building of sea walls and stricter enforcement of building codes are recommended as a result of expected rising sea levels and flooding from more frequent torrential showers.
The Paris Agreement also includes a suggestion of a carbon pricing mechanism, which attaches a cost to carbon emissions. For example, if a business or government emits carbon above a prescribed level, they would have to pay a tax for their emissions based on the already established polluter pays principle. This would motivate them to emit less GHGs and incentivise others to find ways to offset those emissions. We are now exploring the feasibility of this mechanism here in T&T as well as that of ‘carbon markets’ where carbon credits are bought and sold, raising funding for climate action.
Many of these strategies may seem remote from everyday life but there is also a role for the average citizen. Everyone can support the reduction in GHG emissions and be more conscious of the energy we consume, such as choosing energy efficient appliances.
Our choices matter – every citizen has a role to play in the climate actions our country must take to secure our future. They all add up to the goal of securing a low carbon horizon and adapting to the world’s changing climate.