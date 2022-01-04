Fossil fuels have allowed our civilization to make tremendous leaps forward; they power industry and business, fuel our vehicles and homes and advance our ambitions. This all comes at a cost however; Climate scientists agree that the burning of fossil fuels is warming our planet. The combustion of these fuels produces greenhouse gases that let sunlight in but then trap heat from that sunlight, preventing it from escaping the atmosphere. This has a significant effect on the climate, as the accumulated heat then dissipates through the environment, which leads to global warming.
While it is true that GHGs have perhaps always been present, they have never existed at the levels we have today. It is widely believed that our current levels are directly attributable to human activities. As such, the world is now experiencing unmatched levels of GHGs and climate change. This motivated world governments to adopt the Paris Agreement: a legally binding international treaty involving nearly 200 countries to tackle global warming and reduce GHG emissions.
The Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius, preferably to 1.5 degrees, through GHG reduction measures, involves many moving parts but begins by assessing how much GHG is being released and where they are coming from. One of the key tools to achieve this is known as the Greenhouse Gas Inventory (GHG Inventory).
The GHG Inventory is developed each year by Paris Agreement signatories to track trends from GHG emissions from all man-made sources, such as cars, factories and power plants. This inventory, which uses international standardized methodologies to quantify national emissions output by sector, is then submitted to the United Nations in accordance with the Framework Convention on Climate Change.
Trinidad and Tobago, as a Paris Agreement signatory, has thusly also been tracking our emissions. Between 2017 and 2021, the Ministry of Planning and Development sought to determine how much GHG gas we emitted between 2008 and 2018. This study showed that Industry produces 48% of T&T’s total carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent emissions, while the Energy Sector produces 42%, Waste Management produces 5% and that the Agriculture, Forestry and Other land use (AFOLU) Industry was the only ‘net sink’ for our country, in that it absorbs more CO2 than it produces.
These results indicate that while the Energy Sector and Downstream Petrochemical Industry are important to our national economy, as the largest emitter of GHGs, we need to find ways to reduce emissions from these sectors in alignment with other global efforts to achieve the Paris Agreement.
Trinidad and Tobago also uses the GHG Inventory to track commitments under the Paris Agreement under a ‘business as usual’ (BAU) scenario. This BAU is a baseline figure that represents how much GHGs we expect to emit in the future without any emission reduction activities being implemented, which is then compared to our ‘Nationally Determined Contribution’ (NDC), which is our commitment under the Paris Agreement. With the BAU, we can therefore compare future emissions and assess measures to reduce them.
It is worth noting that between 2006 and 2018, T&T’s total GHG emissions increased. The three main emitting sectors were Industry, Power Generation and Transportation, and these have now been targeted with reducing their total emissions by 15% by 2030, under the NDC. This is the equivalent of reducing our output of CO2 equivalent gasses by 103m tonnes.
The costs of inaction are increasingly clear, from higher temperatures and water shortages to storms increasing in both intensity and frequency. This is why the GHG Inventory is so important. Trinidad and Tobago is therefore committed to doing its part to reduce global GHG emissions. We can’t allow business to continue as usual when it comes to the safety of our planet and our home.