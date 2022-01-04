GHG Inventory

Report to work, but you do not have to reveal your vaccination status.

This is the instruction the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) has sent to all public servants.

It came yesterday as unions made another public declaration against Government workplaces becoming “safe zones”.

This time, JTUM held a news conference outside the office of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, at Richmond Street, Port of Spain, where its president, Ancel Roget, said: “I want to say to all the workers that your personal medical records are just that, it’s your personal medical record and, therefore, there are no requirements in law, through the IRA