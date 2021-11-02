Multilateral Environmental Agreements Achievements and Benefits – Chemicals and Waste, Ozone Depletion and Biodiversity Conservation

SPONSORED
Trinidad and Tobago is leading the way in providing solutions to global environmental issues through multilateral environmental agreements (MEAs)
With heightened international awareness of the issues relating to hazardous chemicals and waste, ozone depletion and biodiversity conservation, there has been increased global action to address these issues. Trinidad and Tobago has been no different.
Hazardous Waste Management
A National Implementation Plan (NIP) was developed in 2013, as part of our agreement to the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs). This NIP provided a 5 year roadmap to strengthen the management of domestic pollution by providing data on sources, use and production of POPs and created a multi-stakeholder approach to management. 2018 saw an update to the NIP, which was followed by a public awareness campaign that started running in 2019.
Additionally, the Guanapo Landfill has started to be cleaned up using a leachate treatment plan and an environmental risk management plan. This strategy is being done with the expectation of reducing leachate (any liquid that dissolves or passes through and extracts harmful substances, which it then introduces to the environment), improving water quality and benefitting the environment.
In 2015, a study was conducted on the economic benefit of treating wastewater, the Caroni Swamp and Buccoo Reef/Bon Accord Lagoon Complex were the pilot sites. The study revealed that the beneficial impact on the environment and to almost 100,000 residents would far exceed the cost of making improvements to domestic wastewater management.
The Ozone Layer
While Chlorofluorocarbons and Halon Gas use were phased out in 2008, work to protect the Ozone Layer continues. Hydrofluorocarbons are being reduced and replaced with low-carbon refrigeration and air conditioning technology. We also continue to strengthen our institutions to comply with the Montreal Protocol and Kigali Amendment.
Biodiversity
Our country is home to a staggering estimate of 450 species of birds, 354 types of fish, 600 species of butterflies and over 2,000 types of plants. This biological diversity and the work done to protect and maintain it has been recorded in six national reports to the Convention on Biological Diversity, including the most recent in 2019.
We have also made contributions to the Global Biodiversity Outlook and Strategic Plan for Biodiversity, 2011-2020 and continue to operate with a comprehensive National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP). 60 organisations have now contributed to conducting research, crafting policies, building capacity and developing a new system for improving and managing Protected Areas, including 36 forest reserves, 13 wildlife sanctuaries, environmentally sensitive areas (ESAs) and marine protected areas, such as the Caroni Swamp, Matura Forest and Coastal Zone and the North East Tobago Marine Protected Area.
