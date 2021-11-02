Multilateral Environmental Agreements Achievements and Benefits – Chemicals and Waste, Ozone Depletion and Biodiversity Conservation

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA) Idi Stuart says people who are vaccinated against Covid-19 should be given priority for limited Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds over those who are unvaccinated.

He says those who made a conscious decision not to get vaccinated would have done so believing they could beat the virus on their own.

And so limited resources should go to those who made every effort to protect themselves.