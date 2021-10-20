Multilateral Environmental Agreements on Chemicals and Waste, Ozone Depletion and Biodiversity

Manmade pollution is a serious threat to many countries, and Trinidad and Tobago is no exception. Traveling around the country, you’d be sure to see signs of our population and ecosystems being under threat. However, obvious littering is the tip of our pollution iceberg.
Hazardous chemicals and waste are also a significant threat. According to Keima Gardiner, Waste Management Specialist at the Ministry of Planning and Development, these substances can cause “…various public health impacts such as cancers, reproductive disorders, damage to the immune and nervous system and development delays.” As a result, Trinidad and Tobago has taken several steps to manage its use and disposal of such waste.
Basel Convention
One such step was signing the Basel Convention in 1994, which regulates and prohibits the trans-boundary movement of hazardous waste and calls for reduction in the production of waste and proper disposal as close to the source as possible.
T&T hosts 1 of 14 Basel Convention regional centres for training and technology transfer in the Caribbean. Our obligations are managing responsible disposal, ensuring proper packaging, labelling and handling of hazardous materials and having standard transport conditions.
We have also agreed to ban the importation of hazardous waste, minimize production and ensure wastes are treated and disposed of in an environmentally sound manner.
Rotterdam Convention
Following the Basel Convention, we acceded to the Rotterdam Convention in November, 2009. This deals with banned and heavily restricted pesticides and industrial chemicals, stating that 52 identified chemicals (as of 2019) should not be exported, with only approved importation occurring.
The Stockholm Conventions
Similarly, the Stockholm Convention (2001) was formed to address a class of highly toxic, long-lasting chemicals called ‘Persistent Organic Pollutants’ (POPs) that affect human and animal tissues. This Convention covers 30 chemicals as at 2019. Signatories, including Trinidad and Tobago, agree to develop, implement and update national plans to treat with POPs and educate policy makers and the general public.
The Montreal Protocol
In case you haven’t heard of the Ozone layer, it is a thin layer that surrounds Earth and filters harmful UV rays (from the Sun), keeping them from hitting us directly.
In the 1980s, manmade gasses were discovered to be damaging to this layer. The international community thus came together to sign the Montreal Protocol, which charts out timelines for removing Ozone-impacting substances.
Trinidad and Tobago phased out chlorofluorocarbons and halons (2 of the biggest culprits) since 2008 and is in the process of doing the same for remaining harmful substances. We continue to build capacity in air conditioning and refrigeration technicians, monitor imports and exports of Ozone-depleting substances, have a robust monitoring legal framework and strong public education and awareness on the issues.
Dr. Marissa Gowrie, Deputy Environmental Manager/National Ozone Officer states that, “Being a signatory to the Montreal Protocol allows us to receive funding to help people in this sector access updated equipment, training and knowledge, and help technicians, service people, importers and others that exist in this sector do practices that move us away from these damaging gasses.”
Convention on Biological Diversity
With our biodiversity and wetlands also at risk, we have signed additional conventions, such as the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity and its Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety, which seek to prevent the extinction of species and the degradation of ecosystems. Trinidad and Tobago ratified the convention in 1996, with our areas of focus being:
• Agricultural
• Inland waters
• Forests
• Marine and Coastal Areas
• Animal Biodiversity
The Cartagena Protocol addresses regulations for genetically-modified food crops and obliges us to develop a national biosafety framework.
Furthermore, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), seeks to prevent exploitation of animal and plant species for trade and hinder depletion and extinction. T&T agreed to CITES in 1984 and has several species, including the West Indian Manatee, Golden Tree Frog, Ocelot and Leatherback and Green Turtles listed for international trade regulation. We are also obligated to have a management authority and licensing system to promote sustainable trade and safeguard wildlife species.
The Ramsar Convention
Trinidad and Tobago joined the Ramsar Convention in 1975, with the aim of protecting wetlands of international importance. We currently have 3 ‘Ramsar sites’; The Nariva Swamp, Buccoo Reef and The Caroni Swamp, which are important due to their ecology, botany, zoology, limnology or hydrology. Contracting Parties are “…expected to manage their Ramsar Sites so as to maintain their ecological character and retain their essential functions and values for future generations.” (www.ramsar.org).