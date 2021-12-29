Staying On Track With The Paris Climate Pact

“Keeping global warming to well under 2 degrees Celsius, with efforts to further limit temperatures to 1.5 degrees compared to pre-industrial levels”.
These are among the goals of The Paris Agreement. Forged in 2015, this international treaty embodies the ambition of 200 nations to halt the advance of increasing temperatures that cause serious impact for the entire planet.
Scientists accept that the current levels of warming, rising temperatures that can lead to catastrophic effects, are man made, triggered by the release of greenhouse gases. Countries everywhere are enduring the effects of warming conditions. As such, every nation has a stake in ensuring that greenhouse gas emissions are brought down.
As a signatory to the Paris Agreement in 2018, Trinidad and Tobago agreed to help the world meet that rather ambitious goal of restraining global temperatures when it ratified this Multilateral Environmental Agreement (MEA).
Under the agreement, T&T has agreed to cutting its greenhouse gas emissions in the major sectors. This commitment is known as our Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC). Our NDC has two parts:
- A 15% cut in cumulative emissions from the major contributing sectors: Industry, Power Generation and Transport. This comes at a price of roughly USD $2 Billion. This cost includes funding to be sourced from international financing
- An unconditional 30% reduction in emissions from public transportation to be funded domestically, primarily through the fuel-switching programme to CNG.
The first task was to discover how to determine these emissions, as we cannot manage what we cannot measure. That was done through surveys of contributors from petrochemical processors to natural gas producers to manufacturers.
The year 2013 was chosen as the start of the ‘business as usual’ baseline. This considers that emissions would continue to grow as the economy and development continues, even as we begin decoupling economic growth from greenhouse gas emissions. All cuts therefore, are measured against emissions relative to the 'business as usual’ baseline.
Once a baseline for our emissions is established, there must be a way of ensuring that countries around the world are reducing greenhouse gas emissions as they say they will. All nations’ reductions must be measured, reported and verified. In Trinidad and Tobago this is being done through a system known as the National Climate Mitigation Monitoring, Reporting and Verification System (MRV).
In T&T, the MRV is a structural mechanism to keep us on track with our Paris Agreement climate commitments; and is expected to be fully formalised in the legal framework to make emissions reporting mandatory.
The MRV Reporting Loop
Once the MRV system is fully formalized, this is the flow of the reporting process:
1. The MRV coordinating body is the ministry responsible for climate change, currently the Ministry of Planning and Development.
2. Another key organization is the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) that hosts the Knowledge Management System (KMS), which is the backbone or data repository of the MRV system. It’s where all the crucial information is stored.
The Authority gathers reports on emissions from all emitters across multiple sectors, including power generation, sea and road transportation, industrial processes, agriculture and waste management. Every emitter must submit information about its progress or lack thereof towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
3. Estimated emissions are submitted on a template designed to capture relevant data for easy retrieval. The KMS is an integral component of the EMA’s data collection. It’s where data is verified before emission figures are sent up the chain to the Ministry of Planning and Development.
4. From there, the Ministry’s climate experts compile that data into reports that go to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) for accountability and transparency.
T&T has several international reporting commitments that must be fulfilled every two years under The Paris Agreement. In time, the MRV system will be enhanced to track climate resilience and adaptation efforts by incorporating new reporting requirements under this agreement. This is known as The Enhanced Transparency Framework. Those greenhouse gas reporting commitments obviously depend on the corroboration and understanding of emitters.
In January 2020, the Ministry of Planning and Development and the EMA convened fifteen stakeholders to voluntarily participate in a pilot project of the MRV. Each was responsible for testing the KMS by submitting data through a secure portal.
The MRV system also monitors the funding provided for getting those planet warming gasses down. Much of that funding is expected to be sourced from multilateral donors and other international sources. Some funding however, is expected to be locally sourced; including through public-private partnerships, commercial banks and government funding mechanisms.
The MRV system is a crucial part of the larger framework for climate action and accounting for emissions and achievement of the NDC. It is the method by which the stated ambitions of The Paris Agreement go from hope to reality. This tool will help to keep us on track with our climate change commitments - both for reducing emissions as well as monitoring climate resilience and adaptation. In the Caribbean and in T&T, the outlook for generations to come depends on the actions we take today.
For updated information on these and other environmental issues and activities in T&T, you can join the MEA Focal Point network by completing the Google Form found on the Environmental Policy and Planning Division TT Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/eppdtt/?hl=en) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/eppdtt) pages.