T&T Committed To The Paris Agreement

There’s an undeniable global increase in temperature. Accompanying this increase are the impacts of those warming trends being felt around the world. In fact, recent years have been the warmest on record, evidence of world-wide manifestations of climate change.
In Trinidad and Tobago, we aren’t immune to global shifts towards hotter climates. Temperature records show that since the 1960s, Trinidad’s average temperature has inched up by about .8 degrees Celsius, and Tobago’s by .5 degrees. Rainfall patterns have changed too. Overall there has been a decreasing trend in rainfall in T+T. At the same time, pounding showers that trigger flash flooding happen more often.
Scientific prediction models are showing global temperatures and their serious impacts are only going to get worse, posing major threats to countries around the globe. This is an international challenge. More intense storms, intense floods, intense heat waves- these are some of the markers of man-made climate change caused by burning the fuels that produce greenhouse gases (GHGs) like carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide.
In recognition of this grave threat, representatives from almost every country on earth gathered in Paris in 2015 and forged an international treaty to do something about rising GHG emissions that cause climate change. The result? The Paris Agreement. It’s something you’ve probably heard of before, but what is it? How does it commit participating nations to do their part?
The Paris Agreement
Adopted by nearly 200 countries, the Paris Agreement unites the world’s nations in a single agreement on tackling global warming by keeping global temperatures to 2 degrees Celsius and ideally 1.5 degrees Celsius. The Paris Agreement requires all signatory countries to commit to reducing emissions from the most economically developed countries to the least developed states.
These commitments for bringing down greenhouse gases are called Nationally Determined Contributions or NDCs. They are designed to increase in ambition every five years. Each signatory to the Paris Agreement must commit to an NDC to account for its achievement or non-achievement of GHG emissions reduction in an open, transparent review process.
The Paris Agreement also requires countries to
- Prepare for the transition to a low carbon economy, what’s also called decarbonisation of the economy
- Report on losses and the damage caused by climate change impacts
- Develop long term low carbon plans and report on measures to adapt to the impact of climate change
Developing nations must also report on financing support received to confront climate change.
In making the crucial transition to low carbon economies, signatory countries must recognize human rights such as the right to health, the rights of indigenous communities, local communities, migrants, the vulnerable in society, as well as those with disabilities.
A key component of this shift is the preservation of the right to development, inter-generational equity and the empowerment of women.
One of the most important factors in nations adopting decarbonisation policies meant to usher in a reduced reliance on the burning of fossil fuels that increase GHG levels in the atmosphere is called the ‘just transition’ of the work force. This is the creation of sustainable, quality jobs to ensure no one is left behind as nations move towards their low carbon economy objectives.
Trinidad and Tobago signed on to the Paris Agreement in 2016, ratified it in 2018 and is therefore committed to addressing all the requirements of the agreement. In fact, Trinidad and Tobago played an important leadership role in developing the agreement by co-chairing negotiations in 2013 and 2014 with Germany. Like all other participating countries, our job is to ensure we live up to our commitments to reduce GHG output by 2030.
Trinidad and Tobago has already developed an NDC implementation framework and a financial investment plan so we know how to achieve our targets and we have a strategy to get there. Additionally T+T is already developing its own ‘just transition’ of the workforce policy as part of its commitments under the Paris Agreement in the global effort to move towards decarbonisation of economies.
To limit global warming to under 2 degrees Celsius, we must keep on moving away from fossil fuels and towards renewable energies. While Trinidad and Tobago contributes less than 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions, it is committed to contributing towards the global climate solution by reducing our emissions.
The implementation of the Paris Agreement is our best chance of keeping increases of global temperature within safe limits. Trinidad and Tobago is pitching in to be part of the solution.
For updated information on these and other environmental issues and activities in T&T, you can join the MEA Focal Point network by completing the Google Form found on the Environmental Policy and Planning Division TT Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/eppdtt/?hl=en and Facebook(https://www.facebook.com/eppdtt) pages.