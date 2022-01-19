Vulnerability Analysis

Since the late 1800s, the burning of fossil fuels and production of Greenhouse Gases (GHGs), such as Carbon Dioxide, have been warming our planet. This warming has, and continues to have significant world-wide negative effects, especially for small island developing states (SIDS) such as Trinidad and Tobago and our Caribbean neighbours.
For our region, the challenges associated with global warming are especially severe, as SIDS are uniquely vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), sea level has already risen almost 1.6 feet since the 1800s and continues to rise in the Caribbean at about 3mm per year.
IPCC studies have shown that the Caribbean’s closeness to the equator means that we will suffer the impacts of sea level rise earlier and more severely than other parts of the world. Thus, a major concern of climate scientists is how new increased ocean levels will affect those living at sea level, especially when storm surges inundate coastal and low lying areas.
Fish landing sites have been ranked as the most vulnerable areas to rising seas, while our beaches have already begun to be impacted, with significant erosion recorded on the Eastern and Southern coasts of Trinidad and Tobago.
Further inland, the effects of climate change are also being felt. Farmersare generally more sensitive to weather and climate changes, and are already reporting drier soils and lower crop yields as a result of increased air temperature. One local study even notes that Southern Trinidad, which is traditionally drier than the Northern areas, became 10% drier between 1900 and 2010.
Another vulnerable sector is the biodiversity in our forests and coral reefs. Forests can be thinned by stronger storms with impacts on animal habitats, while even our water supply can be affected when rainfall runs off too quickly to flow into catchments and aquifers. Coral cover is also being lost, which will lead to inevitable negative consequences for fisheries and tourism.
While some areas have suffered from decreased rainfall, another trend has emerged that is equally damaging - extremely heavy short showers. These bursts of rainfall drop water too quickly for water courses to properly handle the volume and as a result, fields and communities flood.
Combined, these climate change challenges could reduce our access to safe and reliable supplies of local produce and add up to a food security risk that we cannot ignore. As a ratified signatory to the Paris Agreement we must also meet our obligations to reduce GHGs and prepare to adapt to the effects of climate change.
This adaptation to climate change must take many forms. Given what has already been experienced and is projected to occur, we will need to find methods for managing these risks and coping with fallout. From a policy perspective, this means making planet resilience a mainstream topic and building it into national development planning, so that the impact and risks in all sectors can be minimised and managed.
Construction must also be addressed, with structures that can withstand impacts of up to 100 years being built to keep the sea at bay. Building codes should also be updated to increase commercial and residential resiliency to climate change’s adverse impacts.
For the agricultural sector, adaptation means helping farmers to access fresh water sources and plant drought resistant crops, while our citizens need to be more thoughtful when it comes to our water habits, understanding where it comes from and the importance of careful usage. Forests, on the other hand, need to be managed more attentively. A national system of protected areas has been established and a baseline survey completed to determine how forests and protected areas contribute to livelihoods.
Lastly, scientists note that reducing water pollution can help across the board, including for our reefs, by minimising the stress placed on them and giving them a better chance to adapt to climate change.
Carefully planning how each vulnerable sector can adapt enables us to better manage the challenges of a warming planet. T&T is also focused on adaptation by assessing these vulnerabilities and factoring risks into national development planning, with firm acknowledgement that climate change is a national development issue.
More than scientists and policy makers, every citizen therefore needs to be focused on emerging climate risks, as they impact us all. It is only with an ‘all hands on deck’ approach that we can manage the effects of climate change and ensure the health, security and prosperity of our future generations.