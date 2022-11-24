The challenges currently facing the transportation industry make it a priority to meet customer expectations while at the same time increasing the productivity, efficiency and overall safety of fleets - all without neglecting another equally important factor: Sustainability. The need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, has led governments to bring to the table a greater number of solutions focused on sustainable transportation.
Quantifying the impact of transportation vehicles, data-driven decisions can be made. For this reason, transportation companies see digitalization as the future of mobility and, consequently, solutions based on telematics technology are consolidated as the key to achieve it.
Geotab, a global leader in telematics, connected vehicles and fleet electrification, helps companies to achieve their sustainability goals through an end-to-end telematics solution. Just as the power of data is used to measure air pollution, telematics technology applies this approach to monitor the business activities carried out by vehicle fleets. Beyond simple GPS positioning, telematics technology collects and analyzes a wealth of data, enabling companies to know with certainty what role each vehicle plays in the fleet, what its actual performance is, or how employees' driving habits affect its proper performance, among many other elements.
Moving towards green transportation
The creation of a sustainable mobility program is essential to reduce the environmental impact of the vehicles in the fleet. One of the main functions of Geotab's telematics solution is to facilitate the monitoring of fuel consumption of any type of vehicle in real time using the IoT, something that positively impacts the amount of emissions and in turn favors cost savings.
But beyond that, Geotab has tailor-made solutions that help to meet these sustainability goals. Through artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data, Geotab makes different tools available:
- The reduction of idling times: It is possible to calculate the emissions of each vehicle while idling, making it possible to correct these habits, reducing pollution and saving on fuel.
- Vehicle preventive maintenance: Geotab makes it possible to identify which vehicle elements are susceptible to breakdowns that, in addition to causing downtime in the fleet, increase the number of emissions into the atmosphere.
- Route optimization: Thanks to the different add-ins available on Geotab’s Marketplace, managers can automatically calculate the most efficient route, which favors sustainability and increases the productivity of the entire transportation process.
- Fleet management report: Due to a comprehensive vehicle analysis, it is possible to identify which elements and/or practices can be modified to reduce emissions.
Is there anything else that can be done?
The need to move towards electric and connected mobility is becoming increasingly apparent. However, there is still some uncertainty as to whether the autonomy of such vehicles will be sufficient to carry out their journeys. Therefore, accompanying companies on the road to electrification is an extremely important task that requires specific knowledge of the sector and of the electric models currently available on the market.
To this end, Geotab also provides fleet managers with telematics solutions that allow them to obtain relevant information on vehicle performance in order to undertake the electrification process. From the analysis of the fleet composition and operation, it is possible to know which vehicles are more susceptible to be replaced by electric models that can better adapt to the specific needs of each company, and also to measure the efficiency of their batteries or to what extent the temperature affects their autonomy.
Mobility of the future
The decarbonization of transportation involves providing information based on real-time, concrete and measurable data to reduce emissions, manage gasoline and diesel fleets more efficiently and facilitate electrification.
To stay ahead of the curve, Geotab offers technological solutions to drive smart mobility by accurately quantifying the carbon footprint of each vehicle. The power of data supports growth and drives sustainability, enabling commercial vehicle fleets to move towards fully environmentally friendly mobility.