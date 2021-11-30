The Importance of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Implementing MEAs

Over 100 Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) are operating in Trinidad and Tobago, working to protect their communities and the natural environment. These CSOs play a crucial role in achieving our national environmental goals and the objectives of Multilateral Environmental Agreements (MEAs) to which we’ve committed.
Indeed, CSOs provide an invaluable link between high level policy and ground-level work, in order to effect meaningful progress in the fight to protect our natural environment. They work on a wide range of environmental issues such as
- Biodiversity conservation
- Environmental education
- Climate change
- Disaster risk reduction
- Eco-tourism
- Waste management
- Recycling
The Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI) is one such organisation. They are a non-profit technical institute dedicated to preserving the natural environment throughout the Caribbean. CANARI is one of the many CSOs doing work with multi-sector stakeholders, including rural community groups, academic institutions, the private and public sectors and other NGOs, to safeguard and protect our natural environment.
CANARI’s Executive Director and Managing Director, Ms. Nicole Leotaud, recently spoke about the work CANARI and CSOs do to support environmental stewardship and meet MEA commitments:
“A recent survey found over 125 CSOs are actively working on supporting delivery of the MEAs in a variety of areas. They are delivering results and change on the ground in a really meaningful way that is addressing needs of the most vulnerable people and priority needs.”
Ms. Leotaud continued by giving some examples of the type of work being done with biodiversity and climate change. On the former, individuals are being helped to understand how they can sustainably use nature and biodiversity and contribute to protecting it. With climate change, she stated, “CSOs play a key role in delivering that local response to climate change. Climate Change can’t only be addressed in international meetings – we have to change what we do every day.” CANARI therefore works with local communities to do community-based and nature-based adaptation to climate change.
To further elaborate, Ms. Leotaud gave an example where CANARI did a lot of ground-work with communities and helped them to realise how climate change affects them and their community. During this effort, CANARI created and used media such as maps and videos to help analyse the impacts of climate change and show what community response should be, including what they need to ask Government and other partners to do to assist.
These partnerships are essential to ensure our country’s resources are sustainably used. CSOs need to be more fully involved in the implementation of MEAs as this is not the responsibility of government alone. Civil Society has a crucial role to play in areas such as conducting research, engaging the public in independent dialogue on key environmental issues and communicating at a grassroots level about sustainable lifestyles to help foster behavioural change in communities.
According to Ms. Leotaud, “We really need to embrace more collaborative approaches with CSOs, including at the local level. Not just consulting them but working with them as partners, allocating them roles in the solution – how can we solve climate change, protect biodiversity and deal with pollution. CSOs on the ground have the answers. I would really like to encourage people to recognise the important role that Civil Society plays and think of how they can get more support to do an even bigger job.”
